ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBRE

Visiting the Smokies? What to know about the wildfire near Pigeon Forge

By Melissa Greene, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36yM9e_0ev4gYlh00

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. ( WATE ) – A wildfire near Pigeon Forge has damaged at least 100 structures and forced the evacuation of hundreds of Wears Valley rental cabins. The wildfire has burned more than 3,700 acres in the Wears Valley area of Sevier County.

Pigeon Forge serves as a gateway for many to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. As of Thursday roughly 11,000 homes had been evacuated, though some had been cleared to return.

Wears Valley Volunteer Fire Department ordered immediate evacuations for a 1-mile radius around Shagbark and The Preserve Resort on Wednesday night after high winds quickly spread a wildfire across the mountains in Sevier County. Those resorts are near Hatcher Mountain, where fire officials say the blaze began around noon.

Sevier County Emergency Management added Little Valley Mountain Resort and Black Bear Resort, off of Lost Branch Road, to the mandatory evacuation order late Wednesday. Residents and visitors in Wears Valley and Walden’s Creek have also been instructed to evacuate.

National park closes roads ahead of high wind warning Wednesday

On Wednesday night, crews were trying to keep the fire from topping a ridge, where it would be exposed to the high winds entering the area ahead of expected severe weather.

At least two structures and multiple vehicles had been destroyed by fire, according to Walden’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department Captain Jon Lanier. He did not identify the location of those buildings. Lanier estimates the fire burned 20 acres the first hour it was active.

First responders are preventing vehicles from entering the valley from Pigeon Forge. Access from Townsend remains open.

A shelter has been opened at the Pigeon Forge Community Center for residents and visitors in need of a place to stay while firefighters work to get the blaze under control.

Students at an elementary school in the valley were evacuated to a school in Pigeon Forge.

Sevier County Emergency Management said the official name for the fire is “Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane fire.” Insurance companies often need this official language when claims are filed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Why Dolly Parton's Dollywood Theme Park Just Closed Down During Opening Weekend

Dollywood was set to reopen on March 12, but some unexpected winter weather pushed back the schedule to March 13 instead. Dolly Parton had even come to Pigeon Forge, TN, to celebrate the kickoff of the season, but snow and freezing temperatures put those plans briefly on hold. Parton, for her first in-person appearance at the park since 2019, welcomed back season pass holders on Friday. The general public was supposed to return on Saturday, but the weather put a hold on those plans.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Tennessee Officials Succeed in Getting Bear To Adopt Orphaned Cub

You might not find a happier story out in the wilderness than this one right here. This week, Tennessee officials succeeded in getting a bear to adopt another orphaned cub. Indeed, the orphaned cub found itself in that situation after its mother was struck and killed by a car. The cub was incredibly distraught over the matter and cried out for help. Thankfully, a passerby heard the cries and alerted the ABR and TWRA who assisted in finding and helping the cub.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Smoky Mountains#Resorts#Pigeon Forge#Walden
WBRE

WBRE

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy