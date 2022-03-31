Moscow would not refuse Russia-Ukraine meeting, talks must be substantive - RIA

March 31 (Reuters) - Moscow would not refuse a meeting between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba but any talks between them would need to be substantive, RIA news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said earlier on Thursday that Turkey was working to bring together the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers for further talks after hosting peace negotiations in Istanbul this week. Cavusoglu said the meeting could happen within two weeks. read more

Reporting by Reuters

