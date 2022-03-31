F1 news LIVE: Las Vegas Grand Prix revealed as Lewis Hamilton admits ‘mental and emotional’ struggles

Formula One will hit the streets of Las Vegas in 2023 with an exciting new race for the F1 calendar. The Vegas Grand Prix’s 6.12km track will see the cars roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans.

“We are doing something spectacular,” Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One, said while overlooking the Las Vegas Strip, which lit up with ads for the event after it was announced. “It’s the perfect marriage. We are in an iconic city, we’re going to have the right atmosphere, the right intensity, the right passion. We feel at home here already.”

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton has opened up about how he has ‘struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time’ .

Meanwhile, as the dust settles following a dramatic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, attention turns to Melbourne and the Australian Grand Prix, with Ferrari and Red Bull out in front, leaving Hamilton , George Russell and Mercedes desperately scrapping around for a solution in their speed deficit to their F1 rivals.

