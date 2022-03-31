ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 news LIVE: Las Vegas Grand Prix revealed as Lewis Hamilton admits ‘mental and emotional’ struggles

By Lawrence Ostlere
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EO57s_0ev4g7GZ00

Formula One will hit the streets of Las Vegas in 2023 with an exciting new race for the F1 calendar. The Vegas Grand Prix’s 6.12km track will see the cars roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans.

“We are doing something spectacular,” Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One, said while overlooking the Las Vegas Strip, which lit up with ads for the event after it was announced. “It’s the perfect marriage. We are in an iconic city, we’re going to have the right atmosphere, the right intensity, the right passion. We feel at home here already.”

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton has opened up about how he has ‘struggled mentally and emotionally for a long time’ .

Meanwhile, as the dust settles following a dramatic Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, attention turns to Melbourne and the Australian Grand Prix, with Ferrari and Red Bull out in front, leaving Hamilton , George Russell and Mercedes desperately scrapping around for a solution in their speed deficit to their F1 rivals.

Follow all the reaction to the Las Vegas Grand Prix , plus a look ahead to Melbourne after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season:

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton’s Winning Streak Looks To Be Over

Max Verstappen took 2021 by storm as he took the championship from Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, who was after his 8th world championship title. The Red Bull racer is now hunting down a second world championship as he fights against Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz this season. But this denotes quite a downfall of […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton’s Winning Streak Looks To Be Over appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Red Bull’s Christian Horner has ‘no feelings’ about Mercedes’ poor start to 2022 Formula 1 season

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says he has “no feelings” about Mercedes poor start to the 2022 Formula 1 season.Horner’s Milton-Keynes based outfit have been fighting for wins against a resurgent Ferrari so far this season, with Mercedes way off the pace of the leading pair and unable to challenge for race victories. The Sliver Arrows’ are struggling with their W13 car, which has been beset by intense bouncing at high speeds on long straights and which is fundamentally slower than its rivals through the corners.Formula 1 introduced its biggest regulation change in a generation this season in an...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefano Domenicali
Person
Lewis Hamilton
The Independent

Daniel Ricciardo rejected ‘stratospheric’ Red Bull offer, Christian Horner reveals

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed that Daniel Ricciardo turned down a “stratospheric” offer to remain with the team before choosing to leave for Renault in 2019.The Australian originally stepped up to Red Bull from sister team Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2014, and beat four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel in his debut season with the Milton Keynes-based squad. Ricciardo won seven races in five seasons with the team, before being comprehensively outscored by teammate Max Verstappen and deciding to move on in order to avoid playing second fiddle to the Dutchman.After two seasons with Renault in which he...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Las Vegas Grand Prix details emerge as Daniel Ricciardo rejected ‘stratospheric’ Red Bull offer

Follow all the latest news from the world of Formula One as the teams gear up for next week’s race in Australia. The short interlude has hardly been quiet, though, after F1 chiefs confirmed the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be added to the 2023 race schedule. The race will see the cars roar past landmarks such as the Bellagio Fountains and Caesars Palace for an event expected to attract 170,000 fans. “We are doing something spectacular,” Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula One, said while overlooking the Las Vegas Strip, which lit up with ads for the event after...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton’s Driving Skills Questioned In Comparison To Up-And-Comer George Russell

Lewis Hamilton’s skills behind the wheel have been called into question by former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve after the 7-time world champion has lost his “perfect car”. Despite an almost record run of success for Hamilton and his team, 2022 has coloured Mercedes with doubt as they’re now losing out to the likes of Red […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton’s Driving Skills Questioned In Comparison To Up-And-Comer George Russell appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Ferrari ambassador details changes which make ‘Charles Leclerc 2.0’ a genuine Formula 1 title contender

Charles Leclerc has become less “emotional” in order be able to challenge for the Formula 1 title, according to Ferrari ambassador Marc Gene.24-year-old has enjoyed a stellar start to the 2022 season, taking pole position and victory at the opening race in Bahrain in mid-March before finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Both races saw Leclerc tussle for the lead with his Red Bull rival across multiple laps, with the Monegasque using high-quality tactics and tricks around overtaking areas to maximise his chances.He couldn’t quite defend against Verstappen for long enough in Jeddah last time...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Strip#News Live#The Vegas Grand Prix#Caesars Palace#Saudi#Arabian#Australian#Ferrari#Red Bull#Mercedes#The Las Vegas Grand Prix
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Saudi Arabia Will Fight To Keep Its Grand Prix

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was in the news for all the wrong reasons on Friday after terrorists launched a missile attack at an oil facility that was located 12 miles away from the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The incident occurred during FP1 following which, a long meeting between the team principals, drivers and officials took […] The post F1 News: Saudi Arabia Will Fight To Keep Its Grand Prix appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
WORLD
buckinghamshirelive.com

Formula One confirms new nighttime Las Vegas Grand Prix from 2023

Formula One has confirmed a third US race coming in 2023, hosted by Nevada's 'Sin City' Las Vegas. Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton and the other F1 stars will race along the city's famous neon-lights in an event to take place on a Saturday night next November, rather than the traditional Sunday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Wild-and-wacky Grammys red carpet does Las Vegas proud

The music crowd didn't disappoint on the Grammys red carpet Sunday, doing Las Vegas proud in wild, whimsical and meaningful looks with lots of bright color and plenty of skin. Olivia Rodrigo waved and smiled for the cameras in a black sheath gown from Vivienne Westwood, who included purple sparkle trim.Among early walkers was Li Saumet from Colombia's Bomba Estéreo, who covered her face with a helmet-like mask. Cherry Moon of the 1 Tribe Collective children's group went all out in full gold, complete with a huge architectural collar. Victoria Evigan smooched her husband, Jason, in a peach and...
CELEBRITIES
racer.com

Brown tells Monaco to up its game to stay on the F1 calendar

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown says Formula 1 is bigger than any single race and feels Monaco needs to improve its offering to the sport to stay on the schedule. The Monaco Grand Prix has been ever-present on the F1 calendar, with its only absence being caused by COVID-19 in 2020. A number of new iconic-backdrop events have been added in recent years — including racing down the Las Vegas Strip from 2023. Brown believes the often-processional race in Monaco — that doesn’t pay a race-hosting fee — needs updating to stay relevant.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Teenager Carlos Alcaraz claims first Masters 1000 title with victory at Miami Open

Carlos Alcaraz secured a maiden ATP Masters 1000 title as he defeated Casper Ruud in straight sets to win the Miami Open.The 18-year-old Spaniard triumphed 7-5 6-4 against Norway’s Ruud, his fellow first-time Masters 1000 finalist, in an hour and 52 minutes.Alcaraz bounced back from a slow start to claim the first set, having been 4-1 down, then broke Ruud twice early in the second en route to sealing victory.He becomes the youngest Miami men’s champion in the event’s history, and the third-youngest ATP Masters 1000 champion.Alcaraz, who is set to move up to 11th in the ATP rankings, said...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

582K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy