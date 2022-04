WhatsApp is trying new things lately, like a beta test of message reactions and features to let users have better control over recording voice messages. Not everyone gets a chance to work with such new tools, as most messaging and social platforms want to make sure they've got all the bugs worked out before a major app change rolls out to everyone. That's the case with another new beta WhatsApp feature we just learned about, the ability to send media files as large as 2 GB.

