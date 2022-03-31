ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

RWE shuts Neurath coal plant but will conserve for potential operation

By Reuters
 1 day ago
FRANKFURT, March 31 (Reuters) - German utility company RWE (RWEG.DE) said on Thursday it planned to decommission the Neurath brown coal-fired power generation plant on April 1 as agreed under the country's coal exit programme.

However, it added it will conserve the 300-meagwatt (MW) block, in case the government wanted it to make a contribution in light of the current gas crisis, with Russia possibly stopping deliveries and causing energy shortages. read more

"The company will for now not implement measures that would threaten a recommissioning, for the eventuality that the government decides the plant is temporarily still needed to ensure security of supply," it said in a statement.

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Madeline Chambers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

