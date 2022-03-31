This six second clip might be the strangest thing Boris Johnson has ever done

Just when we thought we had seen all Boris Johnson had to offer in terms of being utterly strange, he's knocked it out of the park.

We are used to seeing the PM running in odd outfits , saying the wrong thing and behaving weirdly on social media , but this takes the biscuit.

During a liaison committee session, Johnson lifted up his arms and waggled them like he was conducting music or casting a spell while answering questions from fellow MPs.

They say a picture tells a thousand words and surely a video tells two thousand, so instead of reading our cobbled explanation of the bizarre video, you have to take a look at it yourself:

At the committee, Johnson was quizzed on Partygate and told he would be "toast" if he receives a fine from the police. He was also questioned on the UK's response to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the cost of living crisis.

Who can blame him for making very odd movements, though? After all he did so while listening to Tory MP Sir Bill Wiggin talk utter crap about migrants.

Wiggins was asking Johnson about the visa process for "very wealthy" Qatari visitors and moaned: "The only people who are turning up are turning up in rubber boats.“

"Why can’t we get the right people through our immigration system, instead of the wrong ones?”

Yikes. Safe to say he faced backlash on social media and refugee charities.

Maybe Johnson was trying to stop himself from giving him a Will Smith slap?

