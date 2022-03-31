ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The ethics cop-out: Hochul and the Legislature must not pass a lame JCOPE replacement

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
 1 day ago

Of Albany’s Big Three, only one, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, got to where she is via the textbook process. Though both Carl Heastie and Kathy Hochul won elections, they only rose to their present positions of power when their predecessors resigned in scandal (one of those predecessors, Shelly Silver, ending up dying a convicted felon in federal prison). That’s Albany, where crooks’ downfalls are more likely to cause change than elections and where government ethics has long been an oxymoron. The same for transparency, where just about everything that matters is done in secret.

Once there was a do-nothing State Ethics Commission and a do-something State Temporary Commission on Lobbying. Then new Gov. Eliot Spitzer, promising brighter days full of sunlight, glued them together into the Commission on Public Integrity, a dud.

Then new Gov. Andrew Cuomo, promising brighter days full of sunlight, turned the Commission on Public Integrity into the Joint Commission on Public Ethics by bringing the Legislature under its authority. But the new watchdog was full of loopholes and escape hatches, especially for the Big Three, and has rightly been deemed an embarrassing failure in a Capitol that’s hard to embarrass.

Then new Gov. Hochul, promising brighter days full of sunlight, proposed a post-JCOPE body with appointees from independent outsiders, meaning law school deans. While a fine idea, it was obvious a self-protecting Legislature would never go along.

Now, as the budget cooks in secret, Hochul and lawmakers are rumored to be looking at a reinvented JCOPE that looks a lot like JCOPE, with elected officials making all picks and disproportionate power for members of the majority party. A clutch of civic groups has correctly objected not just to the backdoor haggling, but to the panel’s design, suggesting a double-blind structure where officials would select people who would do the picking of the new oversight panel. Of course that would be better, and of course the pols will never agree.

Hochul did talk a good game on enhanced transparency and expanding the Freedom of Information Law. Timidity on ethics oversight would be inconsistent with those declarations.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

