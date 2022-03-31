ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio House passes bill aimed to lower patient costs on expensive prescriptions

By Jake Zuckerman
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Jl8S_0ev4dJjp00

Prescription drugs sit on a pharmacist's counter. Photo by John Moore/Getty Images.

The Ohio House unanimously passed legislation Wednesday that blocks health insurers from a comparatively stingier accounting practice that requires patients to pay more out of pocket to meet their deductible.

To buy expensive drugs, some patients use third parties like charities or manufacturer coupons until they hit their deductibles, at which point insurers pick up the cost of care. In response, insurers adopted policies known as “co-pay accumulators” that discount third-party payments toward patients’ deductibles. The policies have hit unsuspecting patients with huge bills at the drug counter.

House Bill 135 — sponsored by Reps. Susan Manchester, R-Waynesfield, and Thomas West, D-Canton — prohibits this insurance practice. The two introduced the same bill during the previous legislative session that stalled out.

Manchester said the legislation is aimed to help Ohioans with complex, chronic conditions, especially those who need name brand drugs with no generic equivalent. West made similar comments, citing some of the patient groups like the AIDS Institute who support the legislation.

“The sun is shining on the Ohio General Assembly today,” West said in a floor speech. “The sun is shining on the American Cancer Society.”

As of fall of 2021, 12 states and Puerto Rico have passed similar legislation, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures . Its supporters in committee include an array of patient groups, physicians associations, and pharmacists.

“Patients living with complex and/or chronic conditions are finding it increasingly difficult to manage their health due to the high co-pays implemented by their insurers,” said Monica Hueckel, a lobbyist with the Ohio State Medical Association.

“Our members see firsthand how policies like copay accumulator programs subject patients to yet another barrier in access to care, and create more obstacles in the path toward proper maintenance of medical conditions and improvement of a patient’s quality of life.”

Health insurers oppose the idea, arguing drug coupons are used by manufacturers to “circumvent” patient cost sharing, which will lead to higher insurance premiums. Kelly O’Reilly, president of the Ohio Association of Health Plans, argued manufacturer coupons steer patients toward more expensive drugs when cheaper ones are available.

Ohio House Majority Leader Bill Seitz, R-Greene Twp., pumped the brakes on the legislation, according to the Columbus Dispatch . An influential member of the caucus, Seitz requested amendments that generally affirm that the bill won’t force insurers to cover costs of drugs outside their formularies. The House-passed version heeded the changes.

The legislation still allows insurers to use accumulator policies on brand name drugs if a generic equivalent exists, unless the prescriber determines the brand name version is medically necessary.

“I think this was a bill to help patients, and those who have medical issues, be able to better afford them,” said House Speaker Bob Cupp, R-Lima.

After the vote, Holly Pendell of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, issued a statement applauding the House passage vote.

“For years, Ohioans who rely on medications for the treatment of their chronic conditions have faced ‘copay accumulator’ policies by health insurers, which prevent them from reaching their deductibles and co-pay requirements,” she said. “These policies have resulted in higher cost burdens and barriers to medication access for many Ohioans relying on medications for the treatment of their chronic conditions.”

The legislation now moves to the Senate for consideration.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Ohio House passes bill aimed to lower patient costs on expensive prescriptions appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 2

Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal

3K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

583K+

Views

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Report: Medicare drug reforms would save seniors billions

A report published Monday says that another, less-sweeping (Medicare) change would save American seniors $18 billion a year, an annual average of about $281 for each senior getting drugs through Medicare Part D. The post Report: Medicare drug reforms would save seniors billions appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Republican Senate candidate forum devolves into near fight

The leading candidates for the Ohio Republican U.S. Senate nomination met in Gahanna Friday. Two of them nearly came to blows. The candidate forum hosted by FreedomWorks didn’t make it through opening statements before former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel began attacking investment banker Mike Gibbons. The other candidates, state Sen. Matt Dolan, former GOP chair […] The post Ohio Republican Senate candidate forum devolves into near fight appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Supreme Court justices Kennedy and DeWine undermining judiciary with redistricting partisanship

Justice is supposed to be blind. But not in Ohio. Not when a pair of Ohio Supreme Court justices dropped all pretense of impartiality and objectivity in the super high stakes redistricting cases before the court that have utterly upended Ohio politics. Justice Sharon Kennedy and Justice Pat DeWine effectively removed their metaphorical blindfolds to […] The post Ohio Supreme Court justices Kennedy and DeWine undermining judiciary with redistricting partisanship appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
La Crosse Tribune

AARP, Senator Baldwin call on Congress to lower prescription drug costs

AARP Wisconsin and Sen. Tammy Baldwin are pushing for Congress to lower the cost of prescription drugs, with many struggling to afford essential medications. AARP on Thursday morning hosted a virtual press conference with Baldwin, hearing from three state residents who have experienced or witnessed the burdens caused by pricey medications.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Health
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawmakers weigh proposal to lower prescription drug costs in Georgia

When Bernice Isaac arrived at her local pharmacy to pick up a new hormone imbalance medication in January, she was stunned to see a $310 price tag. The Marietta resident is no stranger to prescription medication — she suffers from what she says is a “laundry list of illnesses,” including diabetes, lupus and kidney disease. But even after years of budgeting for her prescriptions, Isaac said the price hurt.
MARIETTA, GA
Times Leader

On ACA’s 12th anniversary, Cartwright advocates for lower prescription costs

WILKES-BARRE — Maureen Guesto of Mountain Top offered a clear scenario for why prescription drug costs need to be lowered. “Last year, we spent over $3,000 for the medications that keep my husband healthy,” Guesto said. “He would like to retire, but we’re worried about whether we’ll be able to afford the medicines we both need, especially when we enroll in Medicare later this year. After a lifetime of work, we should be able to enjoy our retirement, not live in fear of what it will cost to get the medications we need to live a healthy life.”
MOUNTAIN TOP, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Seitz
Person
Susan Manchester
Person
Bob Cupp
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Worst American State For Healthcare

There are 920,000 hospital beds in America. Most people don’t have to use them. However, 145 million Americans go to emergency rooms each year, which is where a large percentage of U.S. residents get their only medical treatment. The COVID-19 pandemic changed American healthcare radically. Large numbers of doctors retired or were driven out of […]
HEALTH SERVICES
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine signs executive order to quickly, efficiently distribute COVID relief funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Friday authorizing emergency rules to quickly and efficiently distribute COVID-19 relief funds to hospice providers, nursing facilities, and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Signed Executive Order by WSYX/WTTE on Scribd. The executive order will...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Health Insurers#Drugs#The Ohio House#D Canton#Ohioans#The Aids Institute#The Ohio General Assembly
WVNews

Recreational marijuana bill clears House

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland House of Delegates approved two bills Friday to reform the state’s marijuana laws — one would allow voters to decide whether to legalize marijuana and another would permit those convicted of possessing the drug to request their records be expunged. Under one bill...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
MedicalXpress

State laws linked to very small changes in opioid prescribing

State laws are associated with small and non-statistically significant changes in opioid prescribing or nonopioid pain treatment, according to a study published online March 15 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Emma E. McGinty, Ph.D., from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, and colleagues examined the...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
WKRC

Study: Indiana, Kentucky among worst states in providing public health services

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WKRC) – A recent report ranks Indiana and Kentucky among the worst states in the country when it comes to access to public health systems. In the latest data from the non-profit group Trust for America’s Health, Indiana, Kentucky and 12 others states rank among the lowest when it comes to access to health services and state emergency preparedness.
BATESVILLE, IN
The Independent

Republican lawmakers unveil medical marijuana regulations

Republicans in the Oklahoma House on Monday unveiled a package of new restrictions on the state's booming medical marijuana industry, designed to crack down on illegal growers who sell cannabis on the black market. The 12-point plan includes a standardization of lab testing and equipment, more inspections of grow facilities, separate licenses for marijuana wholesalers and stringent new reporting requirements for electric and water usage by growers. One proposal would also make the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority a stand-alone agency, not a division of the Oklahoma State Department of Health.“If you're an illegal operator in Oklahoma, you're time is...
U.S. POLITICS
WUKY

Kentucky House passes bill to legalize medical marijuana

The Kentucky House has endorsed legalizing medical marijuana. The House passed a bill Thursday to strictly regulate the use of cannabis for a list of eligible medical conditions. Karyn Czar reports from Frankfort. Representative Jason Nemes used to be strongly against any laws to legalize medical marijuana. On Thursday he...
KENTUCKY STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
583K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy