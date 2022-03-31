2022 Boys Track Preview Capsules

Cardington Pirates

» Conference: Knox Morrow Athletic

» Coach: Todd Jolliff (18th season).

» Roster: Jason Bockbrader (So., letter, high jump, hurdles), Isaac Dela Cruz (Jr., letter, long jump, sprints, relays), Aaron Howard (Fr., distance), Mason Kinter (Sr., throws, sprints), Aiden Reitmire (So., letter, HJ, middle distance), Tyler Rose (Sr., letter, regional qualifier 4x400, sixth in 400, KMAC honorable mention, sprints, relays), Luke Visconte (So.), Dylan Yockey (Sr., letter, middle distance, relays).

» The Skinny: The Pirates were hit hard by graduation losing state qualifying distance runner Mason White as well as Michael Rose, Caleb Meade, Devin Gheen, Eric Hamilton and Ryan Drury ... Jolliff expects his team to shine in the jumps and sprints.

» Comment: "Due to the fact that Cardington is not able to supply a full team this season, those that have come out will be focusing on PRs (personal records) and set goals on individual advancements this year," Jolliff said.

» » »

Elgin Comets

» Conference: Northwest Central.

» Coach: Jeff Ferrell (10th season).

» Assistants: Tracy Hix, Maddie Gantz.

» Roster: Cy Starcher (Sr., letter, sprints, NWCC champ in 100, 200, 400, state qualifier in 100, 200), Nate Grim (Sr., sprints, hurdles), Tom Kerns (Sr., sprints), Dave Hawkins (Sr., sprints), Ethan Marshall (Jr., letter, HJ, distance, 4x400), Sage Brewer (Jr., letter, discus, distance, 4x400), Kolby Wasserbeck (Jr., letter, LJ, middle distance, 4x400), Harrison Sager (Jr., HJ, throws, sprints), Gabe Freshour (Jr., letter, throws, middle distance), Isaac Dillon (Jr., hurdles, HJ, sprints), Stephen Castillo (So., sprints, middle distance), Kaden Thomas (Fr., sprints), Colton Long (Fr., sprints, distance, hurdles), Jonathon Carey (Fr., sprints, LJ), Breckin Dugan (Jr., sprints, middle distance).

» The Skinny: The Comets have a strong group of sprinters led by one of the state's best in Starcher ... They have a good core of distance runners ... The throwers are learning the basics and getting better ... Of the 15 athletes, three are baseball players first ... Only five have high school track experience ... A lack of depth is a concern ...Six were lost to graduation.

» Comment: "If I have everyone available, we should be near the top of the conference," Ferrell said.

» » »

Highland Scots

» Conference: MOAC.

» Coach: Eric Myers (second season)

» Assistants: Chip Wendt, Barry Myers, Denny West, Jeanie Styer.

» Last Year: KMAC runner-up.

» Roster: Mason Duncan (Sr., three letters, sprints), Ashton Hamilton (Sr., two letter, sprints), Caden Holtrey (Sr., three letter, throws, district champ and state qualifier in shot put), Myles Jordan (Sr., throws), Alex McClellan (Sr., letter, hurdles, sprints), Jay Melchiori (Sr., sprints), Corban Benedict (Jr., two letters, middle distance), Hunter Bolton (Jr., two letters, distance), Nathan Carpenter (Jr.), Gavin DeBoard (Jr., sprints, HJ), Grath Garee (Jr., two letters, distance), Gavin Hankins (Jr., two letters, sprints), Joel Roberts (Jr., two letters, distance), Matthew Scarbury (Jr., two letters, sprints), Nick Smith (Jr., two letters, throws), Owen Stillwell (Jr., two letters, sprints), Mathjis Vandenberghe (Jr.), Austin Grandstaff (So., letter, distance, pole vault), Ben Evans (So.), Matthew Gaylord (So.), Rusty Martin (So.), Chris McCarthy (So.), Dane Nauman (So., letter, sprints), Manuel Parsley (So., throws), Harken Peck (So., sprints), Kegan Searls (So.), Zane Sheets (So., letter, middle distance), Darren Styer (So., letter, middle distance, PV), Gavin Van Winkle (So. sprints), Coen White (So., sprints, PV), Remington Baker (Fr.), Brayden Benedict (Fr.), Erick Brooks (Fr.), Colton Clarkson (Fr.), Liam Delaney (Fr.), Malin Fictner (Fr.), Matthew Hess (Fr.), Grant Jennings (Fr.), Bryan Mullins (Fr.), Toby Rogers (Fr.), Kieran Taylor (Fr.), Isiah Watson (Fr.).

» The Skinny: The numbers have improved to 46 boys ... The Scots have 17 letter winners and that will be a strength ...Being a year old will bring improvement in all areas ... With the graduation of state-caliber hurdler Landon Remmert and sprinter and long jumper Landyn Albanese, Highland will need to find scorers to pick up their slack ... Highland returns to the MOAC after spending the last five years in the KMAC.

» Comment: "Being new to the MOAC this season will be interesting as we compete against some schools that we are not real familiar with just yet," Myers said. "We do know that there are some great track and field traditions at many of the schools in the league, and we are looking forward to the challenge of being new to the league."

» » »

Marion Harding Presidents

» Conference: MOAC.

» Coach: Jerome Bohanna (43rd season).

» Last Year: MOAC champ.

» Returnees: Kaedan Faggs (sprints, LJ, conference champ in relays, All-Ohio), Brennin Beechum (middle distance, conference champ in relays), Te'Sean Jefferson (sprints, conference champ in 100, 400 and relays, All-Ohio), Payne Ratliff (distance), Hayden Bays (hurdles) Napierre Braddy (throws), Tucker Sloan (distance), Wesley Stokes (PV, HJ, hurdles).

» The Skinny: The 4x100 relay team was a regional runner-up and ended third at the state meet ... Faggs and Jefferson are holdovers from that experience ... The Presidents have quality athletes in a variety of disciplines.

» Comment: Bohanna wants his team to repeat its conference championship and qualify as many athletes to the regional and state meets this season.

» » »

Mount Gilead Indians

» Conference: KMAC.

» Coach: Lauren Huelsman (eighth season).

» Assistants: Sabrina Bolha, Rachel Hatfield, Jake Hayes, Bob Henry, Matt Scott, Melissa Shipman, Brandon Strain.

» Last Year: KMAC champs, district runners-up.

» Roster: Will Baker (Fr., distance, state indoor relay qualifier, All-Ohio cross country), Josh Burnaugh (Fr.), Riley Cardwell (Fr., throws), Chris Carpenter (Fr, throws.), Shane Carpenter (Fr., throws), Ashton Clark (Fr., sprints, jumps), Gavan Davis (Fr., hurdles, middle school state meet qualifier), Tommy Emberg (Fr.), Bryson Helms (Fr.), Gavin Helms (Fr.), Jon Miller (Fr., sprints), Ceegan Moore Fr.), Carson Mowery (Fr., throws), Ryan Swalley (Fr.), Parker Bartlett (So., distance, state indoor relay qualifier), Kyan Davis (So., sprints, LJ, regional qualifier), Josh Davis (So.), Travis Fox (So.), Luke Frazier (So.), Quade Harris (So., sprints, LJ, state relay qualifier), Logan High (So, sprints, LJ.), Wyatt Mowry (So.), A.J. Newson (So.), Nathan Smith (So.), Landon Spoon (So.), Sam Baer (Jr.), Matthew Bland (Jr., sprints, LJ, state relay qualifier), Jayce Decker (Jr., sprints, throws), Aaron Gannon (Jr., distance, jumps), Colt Hedrick (Jr., hurdles, jumps), Cole Hershner (Jr., distance), Owen High (Jr., sprints, HJ, regional qualifier), Judah Reid (Jr., throws), Abram Shonk (Jr., sprints, HJ), Reed Supplee (Jr., distance), Bradley Butcher (Sr., sprints, LJ), Colson Chapman (Sr., distance), Joel Conrad (Sr., field events), Phil Emberg (Sr.), Isaiah Fisher (Sr., throws), Wyatt Harriman (Sr., PV, regional qualifier), Ethan Honzo (Sr.), Ethan Irwin (Sr.), Ethan Kemp (Sr., distance, state indoor relay qualifier), Mason Kidwell (Sr., PV), Garrett Lamb-Hart (Sr., hurdles, LJ, state 110 hurdles qualifier), Troy Likens (Sr., throws), Storm McGinniss (Sr., sprints, 2019 state relay qualifier), Michael Snopik (Sr. state indoor 1600 qualifier, All-Ohio cross country, state qualifier 1600), Austin Swick (Sr.), Jacob Thomas (Sr.), Seamus Walsh (Sr., middle distance, hurdles, state meet relay qualifier, state indoor relay qualifier).

» The Skinny: As coach of the boys and girls programs, Huelsman has led teams that have won six regional championships, eight district titles, 12 conference crowns and one state runner-up trophy, while coaching 25 All-Ohio athletes ... The Indians lost five to graduation ... This year's team has more than 50 athletes available, making it the largest in the area ... It is among the deepest squads Huelsman has had in the last 10 years ... They've added freshmen and football players who are doing track for the first time ... The team has a lot of energy and a good work ethic ... The staff is working hard to find the best places in the lineup for athletes to succeed and help the team.

» Comment: "Our boys team provides returning regional and state experience paired with a lot of new faces we expect to make a big impact on our team," Huelsman said.

» » »

Northmor Golden Knights

» Conference: KMAC.

» Coach: Kevin Ruhl (eighth season).

» Assistants: Dee Yunker, Jack Kegley, Todd Miracle.

» Last Year: Fifth at KMAC, ninth at district.

» Roster: Gavin Miller (Sr., hurdles, HJ, relays), Lucas Weaver (Jr., distance, hurdles), Connor Radojcsics (Jr., distance, PV), Ryan Lehman (So., distance), Duston Sanders (Sr., throws), Ben Planey (So., throws), Ryan Lowry (Fr., throws), Jordan Welch (Sr., throws), Ben Szulewski (Jr., throws), Vance Johnson (Fr., throws), Bo Landin (Fr., sprints), Jax Wenger (Fr., sprints, HJ, LJ, junior high state qualifier in high jump)

» The Skinny: The Golden Knights lost a pair of top athletes in regional qualifiers Kooper Keen in the high jump and P.J. Power in the long jump and sprints ... Northmor's best events will be in the hurdles, 3200, 1600, pole vault, 4x400 and 4x800 relays ... The distance runners and field events need to score points for the team ... A lack of depth with the sprinters is a concern as is a lack of experience despite a large number of throwers.

» Comment: "Our goal will be to try to compete at a high level and the best we can in the events that we are able to fill," Ruhl said.

» » »

North Union Wildcats

» Conference: Central Buckeye Conference, Mad River Division.

» Coach: Cole Krawczyk (third season).

» Assistants: Penny Cunningham, Ivan Leavitt, Zach Johnson, Hailey Spriggs.

» Last Year: Fourth at the CBC.

» Roster: Levi Bard (Sr., distance), Trey Bossaller (Jr., middle distance, second-team CBC), Brennan Burke (Sr., sprints), Owen Davis (Jr., sprints), Wyatt Davis (Fr., sprints), Drue Duncan (Jr., throws, second-team CBC), Zack Ellis (So., sprints), Tyler Fout (Jr., sprints), Lincoln Harrah (Jr., sprints), Ayden Hawkins (So., throws), Owen Hoffer (Jr., sprints), Tyler Huff (So., distance), Cayden Lassiter (Jr., sprints), Noah Lewis (Fr., throws), Mitchell Marlette (Jr., distance), Owen O'Reiley (So., throws), William Popovich (Jr., distance), Traven Reber (Fr., distance), Griffin Salyer (Jr., throws), Zane Temple (So., sprints), Ricky Weigand (Sr., SM CBC), Ethan Young (Sr., sprints, SM CBC).

» The Skinny: The team's strength is is sprinting crew ...The distance runners are traditionally the deepest strength on the team, but this year athletes will be shuffled around for the longer races ... The graduated five from last year and all were distance runners ... Duncan is out with a shoulder injury after going to the regionals as a thrower in 2021 ... The coach is hopeful that they can fit into the top three in the league.

» Comment: "Our team will have to rely heavily on our sprinters where we return a lot of firepower from last season," Krawczyk said. "I believe as long as everyone stays healthy, they will be a great asset to our team."

» » »

Pleasant Spartans

» Conference: MOAC.

» Coach: Rich Nelson (seventh season).

» Assistants: Clay Cheney, Candice Craycraft, Beth Lichtenberger.

» Roster: Aden Casperson (Sr., letter, sprints, LJ), Spencer Davis (Sr., letter, throws), Leyton Hamper (Sr., sprints, throws), Zakai Johnson (Sr., sprints), Ethan Lichtenberger (Sr., middle distance, distance), Ricky Olt (Sr., throws), Austin Pelfrey (Sr., middle distance, distance), Ben Dunham (Jr., middle distance, distance), Carver Kline (Jr., middle distance, jumps, hurdles), Brookes Nelson (Jr., letter, hurdles, sprints), Joey Songer (Jr., throws), Joey Bradac (So., letter, throws), Liam Curtis (So., middle distance), Sasha Detwiler (So., sprints), Makhai Hughes (So., sprints), Carter Mattix (So., letter, middle distance, sprints), Ethan Nutter (So., PV, HJ, middle distance), Landon O'Donnell (So., middle distance), Cameron Osborne (So.), Conner Smith (So., middle distance), Trenton Sparling (So., letter, sprints), Nick Swartz (So., letter, distance), Nathen Wansik (So., letter, PV, middle distance), Hudson Warner (So., letter, LJ, hurdles, fifth in district in LJ), Caleb Wheeler (So. throws), Michael Brown (Fr., throws), Brady Henry (Fr., throws), Charles Holsinger (Fr., sprints), Will Lichtenberger (Fr., distance), Zeke McNulty (Fr., distance), Jared Leikala (Fr., throws), Landon Moore (Fr., PV, sprints), Caleb Young (Fr., throws), Preston Napier (Fr., middle distance), Elijah McGinnis (Fr., middle distance).

» The Skinny: The numbers for the Spartans have rebounded nicely, but they are an extremely young team with 23 of of the 35 being freshmen or sophomores ... These younger athletes will get the chance to grow and mature against older competition ... Pleasant must develop its field events ... They are trying to establish a winning mentality and see that improvement can equal victories ... Pleasant was last in the MOAC last year and did not send an athlete to regionals and Nelson wants to change that in 2022.

» Comment: "We are the small dog in that race and will struggle against most of the conference. I think there are a lot of good athletes in the conference, and it is tough to predict a favorite, but if Harding can build off of what they established last year, then they may be the team to beat," Nelson said.

» » »

Ridgedale Rockets

» Conference: Northwest Central.

» Coach: Shannon Large-Tilley (first season).

» Roster: Aiden Gaffney (Jr.), A.J. Imbody (Fr.), Alec Gordon (Sr.), Ashton Fosnaugh (Fr.), Braxton Fosnaugh (Sr.), Carlos Malone Fr.), Collin Stephens (Sr.), Dakota Callahan (Jr.), Gauge Gleaspon, Hayden Fosnaugh (Sr.), Jamison Potts (Fr.), Jason Callahan (Sr.), Kyle Jolliff (Sr.), Nathan Thiel (So.).

» » »

River Valley Vikings

» Conference: MOAC.

» Coach: Aric Smith (22nd season).

» Assistants: Andy Wheeler, Bill Fegley, Mark Starrs, Kevin Keller, Scott Ruth.

» Roster: Cayden Anthony (Sr., sprints), Joshua Beltz (Sr., hurdles), Ryan Blanton (Sr., hurdles, sprints), Brayden Boyd (Sr., sprints, district champ 4x200 and regional qualifier 4x400), Garrett Bright (Sr., jumps, sprints), Ky Emmerson (Sr., sprints, district champ 4x200), Jacob Haupt (Sr., sprints), Joe Montgomery (Sr., distance), Sam Paxton (Sr., sprints), Conner Robbins (Sr., throws, county champ in SP), Eli Axline (Jr., throws), Grant Butler (Jr., jumps, sprints), Mason Miracle (Jr., jumps, sprints, indoor state meet qualifier HJ), Brady Cookson (So. throws), Gabe Douce (So., middle distance, regional qualifier 800, indoor state meet qualifier 800), Xavier Hensel (So., jumps, sprints, county champ in HJ), Ethan Lyon (So., throws), Cooper Miller (So., PV, hurdles, sprints, district champ in PV, state indoor qualifier in PV), Jared Slone (So., throws), Adison Babb (Fr., sprints, jumps), Ashton Havilander (Fr., sprints), Ian Robbins (Fr., throws).

» The Skinny: The Vikings were hit hard by graduation as 11 are no longer with the team ... River Valley will be strong in the field events and in the sprints as it has depth in both areas ... The distance crew lacks depth ... The Vikings put a lot of emphasis on the county, MOAC and district meets where they will strive to win titles individually and as a team ... They will try to send as many to the regional and state meets as possible.

» Comment: "Our goals are always to have every individual improve throughout the season in their respective events and to understand what it takes to be successful in the sport of track and field," Smith said.

» » »