Utica, NY

Mohawk Valley History: The remarkable Abigail Adams; Utica police officers honored

 1 day ago
Abigail Smith Adams is up early every morning before the sun rises over Braintree, Massachusetts, for there is much for her to do.

Her husband, John, is away so she is running the family farm, tending to crops, feeding chickens and ducks, churning butter, raising and educating her five children, weaving her own wool, making clothes for the family and giving shelter to American soldiers wounded in the Revolutionary War. And yet she finds time to read literature and news of the war.

Abigail is a remarkable woman. She is smart, well-informed and possesses unusually good judgment. It is not surprising that when she speaks, others listen – especially husband John,

Abigail and John have been married for 13 years and for more than half of them, John has been away doing his part to establish a United States of American and gain independence from Great Britain. He has been a member of the Continental Congress since 1774 and now is in Paris with Benjamin Franklin seeking more financial and military aid from the French.

Abigail is accustomed to being home without John, raising Abigail (age 13), Susan 9, Charles 7 and Thomas 5. Ten-year-old John Quincy is in France with his father. John need not worry about Abigail running their farm. A friend of his has written to him that the Adams farm never looked better – probably better than it would look if John were running it. (In 1795, their son, Charles, married Sarah Smith. Their daughter, Abigail – Abigail and John Adams’ granddaughter -- married Utica banker and philosopher Alexander Bryan Johnson. They lived in a mansion on Genesee Street that was torn down to make room for the Savings Bank of Utica, the bank with the gold dome.)

1922, 100 years ago

Hospital dedicated

Thousands of Masons from throughout the northeast are in Utica for the dedication of the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Memorial Hospital on the grounds of the Masonic Home. State Grandmaster Robert H. Robinson leads the ceremonies and Utica’s Colonel Henry J. Cookinham Jr. leads a big parade through the streets of downtown Utica. Deputy Grandmaster Arthur S. Tomkins is the main speaker.

1947, 75 years ago

Zonta election

The Zonta Club of Utica elects six new members to its board of directors: Elizabeth Berry, Dorothy Baker, R.W. Hawley, Marion Esmay, Edna Goff and Marion Gray.

1972, 50 years ago

Clinton ice show

The Clinton Figure Skating Club presents its 22nd annual ice revue, “It’s a Beautiful World,” in the Clinton Arena. Among the club’s 300 members is its performing chorus line: Becky Dowsland, Mary Todd Allen, Ellen Kern, Cathy Griffiths, Julie Bohling, Molly Ferguson, Beth Gouse and Katrina Cresswell.

In area bowling news, Stan Czerkies rolls a 676 series on games of 232, 220 and 224 in the Coed League on the Riverside lanes. Pernese Giehl rolls 570 on games of 182, 192 and 196 in the Bowlerettes League at the Sunset.

The Deerfield School PTA presents “Buttons and Bows,” a fashion show and card party. The planning committee includes co-chairwomen Audrey Harcourt and Lois Firsching and teachers Phyllis Leahy and Jayne Synkowski. Teacher Rosemary O’Leary plays the piano.

1997, 25 years ago

Boilermaker news

Olympian Joan Benoit Samuelson will join racing superstars Bill Rodgers and Frank Short in the 20th annual Utica Boilermaker 15K Road Race in July. She became the first women’s marathon champion in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Assistant Boilermaker Race Director Joe Kelly says: “To say you ran on the same day, in the same race, on the same course with them (Samuelson, Rodgers and Short), that’s something. They really are ambassadors for the sport.”

Salisbury, one of the largest towns in Herkimer County, celebrates its 200th anniversary. In 1797, its 68,000 acres were in Montgomery County. In 1817, it was annexed to Herkimer County. Its early settlers came from Salisbury, Connecticut.

In high school softball, Oriskany defeats Westmoreland, 3 to 2, behind the hitting of Deanna Quackenbush and Carolynn Duell and the pitching of Shannon Castle.

2012, 10 years ago

Police officers honored

Utica police officers George DeAngelo and Mark Rahn and Sgt. Anthony Martino are named “police officers of the year” at the annual Law & Order Awards Ceremony sponsored by Utica Post 229, American Legion, in North Utica. Paul Wojcik is chairman of the event. DeAngelo and Rahn were involved in a shooting incident last year. Chief Mark Williams says, “Very seldom during your career do you come upon an armed suspect who is fleeing the scene of a homicide and take him into custody. It was a dangerous situation and they exhibited not only bravery but also diligence in patrolling their zone.” Martino, an expert in computer forensics, has helped to put the Utica police department on the map by helping police agencies statewide solve computer crimes against children as well as homicide cases and crimes that involve extracting information from computers and cell phones.

Trivia quiz

Who was the first and only U.S. president to become a godfather at the christening of a member of the English royal family? (a) John Adams, (b) Benjamin Harrison, (c) Franklin D. Roosevelt, (d) Ronald Reagan. (Answer will appear here next week.)

Answer to last week’s question: Rutherford B. Hayes, 19th president of the United States from 1877 to 1881, was the first president to visit the west coast of the country while in office. On Sept. 8, 1880, he arrived in San Francisco on a tour with his wife, Lucy, and sons Birchard and Rutherford.

This Week in History is researched and written by Frank Tomaino. E-mail him at ftomaino221@gmail.com.

