Jannik Sinner won above all with a champion mentality, capable in moments of extreme difficulty to get the best out of danger, coming out of danger with skill and cunning. The great show of strength shown by Jannik Sinner against the Spanish Pablo Carreno Busta in the third round of the Miami Master 1000 amazes and impresses the entire ATP circuit: despite a very complicated situation (under 5-2 in the decisive third set), the South Tyrolean managed to recover the heavy passive and win a crazy confrontation, in front of a wild audience in the stands, which was exalted and not a little during the three hours.

