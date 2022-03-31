ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Wayne Madsen backs coach Mickey Arthur as Derbyshire bid to end trophy drought

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S0yyg_0ev4c6Wg00

Wayne Madsen has welcomed Mickey Arthur’s methods following his surprise appointment as Derbyshire head coach, hoping they can alter the club’s fortunes as they look to end a silverware drought.

Derbyshire’s most recent success came a decade ago as they lifted the County Championship Division Two title while the last major trophy they won was the 1993 Benson & Hedges Cup, a now-defunct competition.

But the arrival of Arthur, who has expansive experience in coaching at international level and was among those linked with the vacant England job, has lifted the mood at the Incora County Ground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sk9nh_0ev4c6Wg00
Mickey Arthur, who has expansive international coaching experience, was a surprise appointment at Derbyshire (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Derbyshire stalwart Madsen is enthused that the South African has been characteristically redoubtable in his first few weeks in the role, letting everyone know what he expects from them.

Madsen told the PA news agency: “He’s noticed the potential we do have and I’m just over the moon to get him. The way he communicates as a coach, it’s been so refreshing and amazing to have him on board.

“There’s criteria we have to meet, otherwise we don’t play and it’s as simple as that. They’re not unrealistic expectations but it just puts a marker down about the standards we set as a group.

“We want to be the fittest and best fielding team, we want to be a county that is desired and where people want to come and play. Train hard, play easy, that’s one of the things he keeps driving in.

“He’s given everyone clarity of roles and let us know exactly what he expects. Having that clarity is going to stand us in good stead. There’s no crystal ball but it is giving yourself the best chance.”

Derbyshire finished second bottom of last year’s revamped championship while they did not qualify for the knockout stages of either of the domestic white-ball competitions in a forgettable campaign.

Madsen was out for three months in 2021 after rupturing a hamstring tendon, but at 38 and about to embark upon his 14th season with the club, he is fiercely determined to add to his trophy cabinet.

Speaking to promote Derbyshire’s 2022 kit launch with Samurai, Madsen said: “The most important thing for me, and what Mickey and I have spoken about personally, is: I want to win trophies.

“His commitment to the club is we’re going to win some trophies and that is a huge driver for me, coming towards the back end of my career, I want to be winning trophies and be successful.

“I’m not sure exactly on how many years of playing I have left – I still want to play for as long as I can, as long as I’m performing and contributing to winning games of cricket for the club.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Hteb_0ev4c6Wg00
Wayne Madsen wants to end Derbyshire’s trophy drought (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

Madsen, who expressed a desire to go into coaching when he eventually hangs up his spikes, is described on Derbyshire’s website as “indisputably” their “finest batsman of the 21st Century” after harvesting 17,696 all formats runs in 391 matches.

A former captain at the club, the South Africa-born Madsen’s appetite for runs remains undiminished although England recognition has not been forthcoming, despite qualifying on residency grounds in 2015.

Madsen, who has been retained by Manchester Originals in The Hundred this year, added: “I would have loved to have played international cricket and it looks as though it’s not going to happen but I’m comfortable with that. I’ve loved every moment in my career.”

:: Samurai is the official kit supplier of Derbyshire County Cricket Club. Find out more at www.samurai-sports.com

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
newschain
newschain

48K+

Followers

126K+

Posts

15M+

Views

Follow newschain and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
BBC

Sophie Ecclestone: The making of England's world top-ranked bowler

ICC Women's World Cup semi-final: South Africa v England. Date: 31 March Time: 02:00 BST Venue: Christchurch. Coverage: Live ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Live text commentary with in-play clips (UK only) on the BBC Sport website.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mickey Arthur
ESPN

Nottinghamshire left snow-blind amid uncertainty over Championship future

It seemed a long way off when Nottinghamshire's squad photograph was interrupted by a snowstorm at Trent Bridge on Thursday morning, but the English season starts next week with a round of eight County Championship fixtures with the competition under more scrutiny than ever. After two years in which the...
SPORTS
BBC

Rob Harley: Glasgow Warriors forward to leave club after 12 years

Rob Harley, Glasgow Warriors' record appearance holder, will leave the United Rugby Championship side this summer after 12 years. The forward, 31, has featured at lock and flanker across 260 Warriors matches. Harley has won 23 Scotland caps and scored his only international try on his debut against Samoa in...
RUGBY
BBC

Women's World Cup: England beat South Africa to book final date with Australia

England 293-8 (50 overs): Wyatt 129, Dunkley 60, Ismail 3-46 South Africa 156 (38 overs): Du Preez 30, Ecclestone 6-36, Shrubsole 2-27 England will face Australia in the final of the Women's World Cup after Danni Wyatt's magnificent century propelled the defending champions to a 137-run defeat of South Africa.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derbyshire#Trophies#International Cricket#Benson Hedges Cup
newschain

Yorkshire members vote in reforms which pave way for Headingley internationals

Structural reforms at Yorkshire were approved by the club’s members on Wednesday night which paves the way for Headingley to stage England matches this summer. At an extraordinary general meeting, the governance changes ordered by the England and Wales Cricket Board, following Yorkshire’s mishandling of ex-player Azeem Rafiq’s racism claims, were voted through.
SPORTS
BBC

Harlequins: Matas Jurevicius extends contract with Premiership champions

Harlequins forward Matas Jurevicius has agreed to extend his contract with the Premiership champions. Jurevicius, 21, who can play in both the second and back row, has been handed more opportunities this season after his senior debut in 2020. "It was a very easy decision for me to re-sign with...
RUGBY
newschain

Jack Robertson: Oxford are prepared for every scenario in Boat Race

Australian Jack Robertson is eager to make positive headlines for his country when he represents Oxford in Sunday’s Boat Race in London. The historic event will return to its usual River Thames home after the 2021 edition took place at Ely’s River Great Ouse without spectators due to the coronavirus pandemic.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Alex Sanderson tips McCall and Farrell as possible successors to Eddie Jones

Alex Sanderson has urged the Rugby Football Union to appoint Marc McCall or Andy Farrell as Eddie Jones’ England successor.Twickenham has already begun the search for the right candidate to take over from Jones when his contract expires after next year’s World Cup with an Englishman the clear preference.Whoever is chosen could shadow Jones throughout the global showpiece that is being staged in France and must be in place for the following Six Nations.Sale director of rugby Sanderson, who has also been linked with the role, views Steve Borthwick as the favourite but believes that two other of his former...
RUGBY
BBC

Wales women: WRU make three additions to coaching staff

Wales have named Mike Hill as their new women's assistant coach and Adam Thomas as a part-time skills coach. Hill, who will have responsibility for the forwards, arrives from Bath Rugby's academy. The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has also named George Morgan as a nutritionist for Wales women as well...
RUGBY
newschain

England could face Germany or Croatia as World Cup groups set to be revealed

England will discover their group stage opponents for the World Cup in Qatar this evening, with Germany or Croatia potentially standing in the Three Lions’ way early on. Gareth Southgate’s men are in the top pot of seeds for the draw in Doha on Friday, and a rematch against the Germans – who England beat in the last 16 en route to the Euro 2020 final – or World Cup semi-final conquerors Croatia are two possibilities which lie in wait.
FIFA
BBC

Women's World Cup: Australia dismantle West Indies in semi-final

West Indies 148 (37 overs): Taylor 48, Jonassen 2-14 Australia waltzed into the final of the Women's World Cup with a 157-run dismantling of West Indies in Wellington. The tournament favourites made light of the green pitch and damp weather - morning rain reduced the game to 45 overs a side - to rack up 305-3.
WORLD
newschain

Forest Green defender Udoka Godwin-Malife back from ban to face Scunthorpe

Forest Green defender Udoka Godwin-Malife is available again after suspension as the Sky Bet League Two leaders host bottom side Scunthorpe. Godwin-Malife has served a two-match ban for his sending off against Bradford. Fellow defender Dom Bernard could also return after an ankle injury. Rovers manager Rob Edwards has no...
SOCCER
newschain

West Ham star Manuel Lanzini escapes car crash with no injuries

West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini has walked away from a car crash uninjured after being involved in an accident. The 29-year-old was on his way to the Premier League club’s east London training ground in Rush Green when the collision took place on the A12 around 2pm on Friday, the PA news agency understands.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy