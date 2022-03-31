A lifetime of supporting education: Chamber names Barry Romich 2022 Wall of Fame recipient

WOOSTER – Barry Romich sat in his father's old workshop looking through a crate full of past projects. It could best be described as an oversized shed with creations and tools that each have a story.

As he rummaged through the crate, he pulled out nametags, small plaques and awards that he had laser engraved as each request required.

With a few Joyful Cafe nametags in hand, he placed them on the table and stopped.

"I made these for the Joyful Cafe, which we sponsored," said Romich, of the nonprofit Romich Foundation. "We wanted to help create a space for disadvantaged individuals to work."

Funding from the Romich Foundation helped to construct the cafe in the Healthpoint lobby on Friendsville Road, he said. Another location recently opened for employees at Western Reserve Group.

Romich's foundation funds projects that range from donating 3D printers to schools and to disadvantaged individuals to providing grant money for educational programs that need it.

He opened his father's old workshop to the public so they can engrave, print and create anything, he said.

In honor of his work in the community, the Wooster Area Chamber of Commerce named him the 2022 Wall of Fame award recipient.

Never one for the spotlight, Romich said he was surprised when he heard that he had won.

"My first impression was, did someone make a mistake?" he said. "I accept it on behalf of everyone who helped me along the way, and I got a lot of help. It's an honor."

Encouraging all forms of learning

When Romich looks back on his time as a student, he recognizes that he didn't take school all that seriously. Instead, he spent much of his time in an engineering workshop where he interned.

His internship taught him the basics of practical, hands-on design and creation that would influence much of his career. It also established one lifelong friendship with Ed Prentke.

Not long after they met, the duo created the Prentke Romich Company in 1966, to manufacture medical equipment for people living with disabilities, Romich said.

After decades of work, the pair left the company in 2008 and sold their shares to their employees. Now named PRC-Saltillo, the company is completely employee-owned, according to the company website.

As a way to continue helping people outside of the company, he founded the Romich Foundation in 2005, a private nonprofit.

Romich funds science, technical, arts, math classes and programs around the county from Norwayne Elementary School to Wayne College. Many of those students now use 3D printers and other devices as part of technical learning.

He annually donates around $350,000 in the form of grants and materials, by his estimations.

Green energy for the next generations

When Romich thinks about his grandchildren, he sometimes plays a rehearsed conversation in his head.

In this scenario, his grandchildren live in a world wracked by global climate change.

"They would ask me, 'what were you doing?' and I would say, 'We did what we could, and I'm sorry,'" Romich said.

Among his biggest worries is how the older generations have hurt the younger generations and the planet, he said.

To do his part, he purchased solar panels and hybrid cars. His goal: to no longer be reliant on the fossil fuels that create greenhouse gases, which contribute to climate change.

He hopes to soon produce more electricity with solar energy than he needs.

"I'm trying to do things that others can afford to do at home," Romich said.

Romich will receive the Wall of Fame award tonight, March 31, at the 2022 Annual Dinner at the Greystone Event Center. The program begins at 5 p.m. with a social hour followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and the award ceremony at 7 p.m.

