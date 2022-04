UF Health Jacksonville held a groundbreaking ceremony March 31 for its $140 million expansion of UF Health North. “UF Health North has become an integral part of this community since it opened seven years ago, and this expansion is another example of our dedication to the health and well-being of the people who live and work in this area,” UF Health Jacksonville CEO Russ Armistead said in a news release.

