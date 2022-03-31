ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey working to bring together Ukraine, Russia foreign ministers again

By Reuters
 1 day ago
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu walks in to attend a NATO summit to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

ANKARA, March 31 (Reuters) - Turkey is working to bring together the Ukrainian and Russian foreign ministers for talks after hosting peace negotiations in Istanbul this week, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding the meeting could happen within two weeks.

Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia held the first face-to-face talks in more than two weeks in Istanbul this week, during which Ukraine presented written proposals to stop the Russian invasion.

Speaking to broadcaster A Haber, Cavusoglu said Turkey had not seen the full implementation of the decisions from the talks in Istanbul, including the withdrawal of Russian forces from some areas, but added significant progress was still made.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

