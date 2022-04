March 31 (Reuters) - Standard Bank, Africa’s largest lender by assets, said on Thursday Chairman Thulani Sikhulu Gcabashe would retire after being with the company for 19 years.

Gcabashe, who was the former chief executive officer of South Africa’s power utility Eskom, had joined Standard Bank in 2003 as a director and was appointed chairman in 2015.

The bank said it had started the process to appoint Gcabashe’s successor.