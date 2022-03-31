UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #1, QB John Rhys Plumlee

The most important aspect of spring practice will be coming closer to a conclusion on a starter at quarterback. Will Ole Miss transfer John Rhys Plumlee be able to overcome incumbent Mikey Keene?

ORLANDO - There are numerous ways to evaluate the ongoing quarterback battle for the Knights that’s taking place during spring practice. Will it be Mikey Keene , the returning starter, or shall it be John Rhys Plumlee , the Transfer Portal addition from Ole Miss?

There’s no one clear answer. In fact, the quarterback situation could end up being a combination of the two players. It’s probably far too early to actually determine the winner of the player behind center. Even the Knights coaching staff probably does not have a clear answer yet. What is known, however, would be how many different ways that Plumlee is so important to the UCF team overall, assuming he can challenge and/or win the starting quarterback job.

John Rhys Plumlee

John Rhys Plumlee Playing Against Auburn When Gus Malzahn Was The Leader Of The Tigers. Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Size: 6’0”, 200-pounds

Position: Quarterback

Experience

Plumlee was the starter for Ole Miss in 2019. He truly did well despite being tossed into the lineup, in the SEC West no less, during his first year of college football. While he split reps with the about to be drafted Matt Corral , Plumlee just went about his business by way of being a runner first. Plumlee accumulated 1,024 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground during his rookie campaign, averaging 6.6 yards per tote.

Through the air, Plumlee was less effective. He managed to pass for 910 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions.

During his sophomore and junior seasons, Plumlee was playing receiver more than anything else. He was never truly an elite player on the perimeter, and that’s probably a major reason for him hitting the Transfer Portal and heading to UCF to gain another opportunity at playing quarterback. Now the points and questions about his arrival at UCF.

Plumlee Fits Malzahn’s Offensive Identity

When Gus Malzahn has a truly big-time offense, it’s almost always with a quarterback that is dynamic as a runner. The now UCF Head Coach has a history that backs this up. His 2010 team (Auburn National Title - Cam Newton at QB), and his 2013 team (Auburn National Runner Up - Nick Marshall at QB).

Newton rushed for 1,473 yards and 20 touchdowns while Marshall earned 1,068 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground. If it works, go with it. That does not mean that Plumlee can just be awarded the job. Newton and even Marshall to some extent, did well to make big plays in the passing game.

Plumlee needs to prove he can do the same or Keene could very well end up being the starting quarterback. So, that leads to the following question.

Ready to Throw the Football Accurately?

Plumlee has never proven to be a consistent passer. Can he make a significant jump in his accuracy and quarterback decision making? If he cannot, the entire premise of this article, as well as Plumlee’s quarterbacking career, could be headed for a quick ending.

How Much Has Plumlee Improved As A Passer Since 2019? Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Point blank, he must be much more accurate than he was during his first season in Oxford, Miss. He knows that, so too do the UCF coaches. Time will tell if this spring practice and every opportunity to practice passing the football between now and the first game of the 2022 season against South Carolina State will aid him enough to be a consistent passer.

Gaining Trust With His Targets

One of the major reasons quarterbacks are often successful would be having that special connection with at least one, if not multiple targets. A feel for what each other will do. Spring practice, summer throwing sessions and fall camp is not an ideal amount of time (it sometimes literally takes years) to accomplish this goal, but it’s what Plumlee has to work with.

Can he accomplish this, and can his receiving corps do so as well? Plus, how quickly?

What About Splitting Reps?

If nothing else, perhaps Plumlee ends up being a counter punch for the Knights when Keene comes out of the lineup. Short yardage plays, a change up in the middle of the game, and of course down near the goal line Plumlee could be inserted into the lineup.

Can Plumlee Bridge The Gap For Keene's Lack Of Running? UCF Athletics - Bright

It’s not ideal as any coach would prefer a clear No. 1 starter behind center. That’s not a guarantee, however, and UCF might need to adjust down the line. Time will tell the tale.

The Best Scenario

Plumlee wins the job and he’s an accurate passer. Look, nobody knows if that’s going to happen. It’s just a fact that Malzahn’s offenses do better with a runner behind center and that’s not Keene’s game. Thus, the importance of Plumlee winning the job cannot be understated. In conjunction with his running skills, can Plumlee at least improve enough to be a 58% passer and limit turnovers? If so, UCF could certainly finish with 10 or more wins in 2022.

Final Thoughts

There’s a long, long way to go with the quarterback situation. This is the first of many conversations about the possible insertion of Plumlee into the starting quarterback role since spring ball began. It shall be the first of many, however, prior to kickoff in September.

One way or another, UCF must get the absolutely dynamic Plumlee onto the field. He’s an elite physical talent. Now, figuring out exactly how he fits into the quarterback situation, and perhaps in other roles, that’s still unfolding…

