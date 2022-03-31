ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, March 31st 2022

By Randy Bushover
Niagara Amusement Park and Splash World on Grand Island is preparing for a Memorial Day weekend opening. Business First says operator IB Parks & Entertainment LLC of Chicago is investing $15 million on new rides and restoration of the ones still on the site of the former Fantasy Island. The park would like to hire 200 seasonal workers, with most of them part time employees.

Inchin’s Indian Kitchen will be opening its first food court location at Walden Galleria.  This is Inchin’s first venture into a food court concept.  Inchin’s Bamboo Garden Pan Asian Cuisine is already operating at 5415 Sheridan Drive in Williamsville.

HUNT Real Estate ERA has been recognized by ERA Real Estate for the third year in a row as their top-ranked real estate firm for both sales volume and units sold in 2021.  HUNT closed 14,101 transactions with a sales volume of $3.84 billion last year.

Buffalo, NY
