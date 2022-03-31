ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks soaring, Cavs skidding ahead of key matchup

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Hawks both have the playoffs on their minds ahead of their Thursday meeting in Atlanta. The Cavaliers (42-34), currently the seventh-place team in the Eastern Conference, are trying to catch the Toronto Raptors and escape the play-in tournament. Cleveland took a 120-112 loss to...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Admits 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers Wouldn't Have Completed 3-1 Comeback If Draymond Green Didn't Get Suspended: "I Thank Draymond When I See Him"

The 2015-16 Cleveland Cavaliers will go down as one of the most legendary teams in NBA history for taking down the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals after having fallen to a 3-1 deficit. It was one of the best series' LeBron James has ever played and is the perfect chapter of his tumultuous relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers calls out James Harden after 76ers' loss to lowly Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers have lost three games in a row, and Doc Rivers isn’t letting his bench take the blame for the latest defeat. The Sixers lost to the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Thursday night, getting outscored by 14 points in the fourth quarter. Philly’s bench was criticized for scoring only eight points. But Rivers doesn’t think it’s the bench’s fault. Instead, the Sixers head coach thinks James Harden was taking a lot of shots (and not delivering).
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Hassan Whiteside: MRI confirms bone fracture

Whiteside's MRI confirmed that he suffered a minor bone spur fracture and he can proceed with play barring his pain levels, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. Whiteside's injury is expected to heal on its own and there are no medical procedures required. This means that the center will be able to play as pain allows him to. Expect Greg Monroe to carry the backup center load until Whiteside is able to return.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Doubtful Friday

Adams is doubtful for Friday's game against the Suns due to left calf soreness. Adams is one of four Grizzlies players labeled doubtful, so fantasy managers should be ready for a skeleton crew to take the court Friday. Brandon Clarke, Xavier Tillman and Santi Aldama figure to see most of the minutes at center.
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Not close to returning

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Tuesday that Beasley (ankle) isn't "anywhere close" to returning to game action, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Based on Finch's comments, Beasley will likely be sidelined for at least a week and may be out even longer. The Timberwolves only have six games remaining in the regular season, so it's possible Minnesota plays it safe to make sure he's healthy for a potential playoff run. Regardless, the sixth-year wing has appeared in all but two games this season and has averaged 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.0 minutes per game, so his absence will be a blow to the Timberwolves' depth. Moving forward, Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince and Jordan McLaughlin figure to be Minnesota's top options off the bench.
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 McDonald's All-American Game rosters: Duke, Kansas have three recruits, SEC schools with seven players

The roster for the 2022 McDonald's All American Game was announced Thursday, and 13 of the top 14 prospects from the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2022 recruiting class have been invited. Of the 24 total players invited, all are ranked among the top 31 players in the class. The annual showcase game for the nation's top high school talent and future college basketball stars is set for March 29 in Chicago.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Sustains leg injury Tuesday

Solano exited Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the third inning with an apparent left leg injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano, who picked up the start at shortstop, went 1-for-2 with an RBI before leaving the game when he appeared to hurt himself while advancing to second base on Tyler Stephenson's base hit. The Reds will presumably evaluate him in the locker room and provide an update on his condition after the game.
MLB
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Playing Thursday

MacKinnon (upper body) will be in action against the Sharks on Thursday, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports. Despite initial fears that MacKinnon had suffered a serious long-term injury, the world-class center will return to the lineup after missing just one contest. In his last 10 contests, the 26-year-old Halifax native racked up five goals and 11 assists, including seven power-play points. With MacKinnon healthy, he figures to immediately reclaim his spot on both the first line and No. 1 power-play unit.
NHL
CBS Sports

Michael Porter Jr. injury update: Nuggets suffers setback in recovery from back surgery, per report

The Denver Nuggets had held out hope for most of the season that their two injured stars, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., would return in time for a postseason run. The closer we get to the playoffs, though, the less likely it seems. The Nuggets have just six games left on their regular-season schedule, and neither Murray nor Porter is back on the court. Now, it seems like we'll have to wait even longer to see one of them.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mets' Yoan Lopez: Claimed by Mets

The Mets claimed Lopez off waivers from the Marlins on Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse. Lopez has almost completed a tour of the National League East this winter. He began the offseason with Atlanta and has passed through Philadelphia, Miami and now Queens after getting designated for assignment three times. After posting a 6.19 ERA in 32 innings across the last two seasons, he's not likely to see high-leverage work out of the Mets bullpen in 2022.
MLB
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Two-Round Mock Draft: Packers double dip at wide receiver, Eagles take three on defense

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially less than a month away, which means final projections are quickly approaching. Although the typical quarterback talent is not available, there are plenty of intriguing storylines to monitor in this year's draft. For example, eight teams do not have a first-round pick. In which order will the wide receivers be taken? In today's thought exercise, those topics as well as many others are explored.
NFL
CBS Sports

Lions' Jared Goff: No commitment from GM

General manager Brad Holmes wouldn't firmly commit to Goff being the Lions' long-term solution at quarterback, Justin Rogers of The Detroit News reports. "Sure, I could see some advantage of there [being] a young quarterback that can learn under Jared," Holmes said Tuesday at the NFL's annual league meeting. Despite...
NFL

