ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, CT

Wingbearer by Marjorie Liu and Teny Aida Issakhanian Ages 8-12

zip06.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleZuli, a human, and Frowley, an owl, are growing up in a bird haven where souls go to...

www.zip06.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington & Danielle Brooks Set For ‘The Piano Lesson’ Broadway Revival, With LaTanya Richardson Jackson Directing

Click here to read the full article. Samuel L. Jackson will return to Broadway next season after a 10-year absence with a revival of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama The Piano Lesson, to be directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson in her Broadway directorial debut. Co-starring John David Washington and Danielle Brooks, The Piano Lesson will begin performances on Monday, September 19, at the St. James Theatre. Richardson Jackson, a Tony-nominated actor for her performance in 2014’s A Raisin In The Sun, will be the first woman ever to direct an August Wilson play on Broadway. “August Wilson dedicated his life and devoted...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy