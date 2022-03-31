‘Sister Act!’ Takes the Stage at OSHS

“Sister Act” is another exciting musical presented by ABC Players. This is a story about a lounge singer, Deloris Van Cartier, who has been experiencing a run of bad luck. At one point, she has to hide out at a convent with a big group of nuns to keep away from her mobster ex-boyfriend. Deloris’s luck starts to change for the better, as she becomes the musical director for the convent. (Deloris is front and center in the big picture) Sister Mary Roberts (pictured with her arms out in the smaller picture) is particularly grateful to Deloris as she helps the young nun discover her beautiful singing voice. Deloris is played by Jaliyah Townsend and Sister Mary Roberts is played by Abby Swintek. The performances of “Sister Act” will be March 18-19, 25-26 at 7:30 p.m. March 20 & 27 at 2 p.m. at Stuart’s Opera House in Nelsonville. Tickets are available at www.stuartsoperahouse.org or by calling 740-753-1924 or at the door.

NELSONVILLE, OH ・ 15 DAYS AGO