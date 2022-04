Emma Lou Monroe, 85, of Starkville, MS died on March 14, 2022 at Oktibbeha County Hospital. She was born on March 1, 1937 in Philadelphia, MS to Sylvester Davidson and Emma Bell Bozeman Davidson. After living in Philadelphia for several years, her family moved to the Mississippi Delta where she met and married the love of her life, William “Pete” Monroe, on October 21, 1953. They have one daughter, Wanda Lou Calhoun of Starkville.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 8 DAYS AGO