Paws to Celebrate Gala raises money for animal rescue

By Allison Brown, Foothills Focus Staff Writer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin the Foothills Animal Rescue in one of its annual fundraising events that doubles as a celebration of its accomplishments over the past year at the Paws to Celebrate Gala Saturday, April 2. “We’re doing a silent auction. We’ll have food, wine, beer, cocktails, just to really kind of...

KELOLAND TV

Paws to Celebrate coming up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Are you looking for a new outdoor griddle?. Or how about a guitar signed by members of Pearl Jam?. Those are just a few of the many items that will be up for auction at Paws to Celebrate on April 2nd at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Romesentinel.com

Rescue Mission to celebrate Easter

ROME — The Rome Rescue Mission invites the community for an Easter Celebration from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 17. The dining room will be open, and meals will be available for takeout. Easter meals will be delivered on Good Friday, April 15, to the...
ROME, NY
WTHI

Claws and Paws uses thrift store to help animals

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - Claws and Paws thrift store can be a pretty busy place. Every day, folks come through the doors to find used goods and clothing. By those clothing racks is where you'll likely meet Ruth Simen. "I am 78 years old, and I work every day up...
ANIMALS
KTVZ

Mustangs to the Rescue opening its doors to the community once again

Mustangs to the Rescue opened its doors to the public for an open house Saturday, after a two-year pause due to Covid. It's a non-profit founded in 2012 by Kate Beardsley. The free event included training projects and ride-able horses, a meet and greet with some adoptable horses, and interactive demonstrations.
PETS
wdhn.com

Animal shelter director rescues dog from floodwaters

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan animal shelter director is being praised for his heroic efforts Friday evening. Friday storms brought tons of rain to many areas in Dothan that were near drainage creeks. During the rainy hours, the Dothan police department received a call about a dog in...
DOTHAN, AL
Mountain Democrat

Animal Services’ team gets ‘paws’itive results

Saving animals is all about teamwork. The staff at El Dorado County Animal Services combined with shelter volunteers and Animal Services officers have one common goal — helping animals. Over the past two years, the impact of the pandemic was felt throughout the shelter but everyone continued to work...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Hampton Times

BennettStrong raises over $10,000 at fifth annual gala

The BennettStrong Foundation recently held its fifth annual fundraising gala on Feb. 26 at The Warrington and raised over $10,000 for its endeavors to help families in the N/IICU at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. This year’s event, BennettStrong: The Greatest Show gala, raised more funds than any other past gala to help continue the funding of the foundation’s parent survival kits in the N/IICU.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Citrus County Chronicle

Precious Paws Rescue slates weekend adoption event

Precious Paws Rescue volunteers will be hosting the weekend Cat’s Meow Hole-in-One adoption event from 3-6 p.m. on April 1 at the Petsense, 3545 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills; from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 2 at the Tractor Supply on U.S. 19 in Homosasssa; and from 1-3 p.m. on April 3 at the Petsense in Beverly Hills once again.
BEVERLY HILLS, FL
FOX 21 Online

UMD PAWS Hosts Therapy Animals on National Puppy Day

DULUTH, Minn. – March 23 is National Puppy Day, and it happened to coincide with the latest visit of therapy animals at UMD. The weather did not stop UMD PAWS from hosting seven dogs and one hedgehog at the Kirby Student Center to give students, faculty, and staff a chance to lower their stress. It was a lower number of animals than usual, which did not see people bring them from the Iron Range.
DULUTH, MN
WIVB

Make-A-Wish Gala to raise money this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Life hasn’t quite returned to normal yet since the pandemic began, but it’s getting there. Galas are one of the things returning to western New York. On Friday morning, Make-A-Wish’s regional director, Ben Marchione, joined us to discuss this weekend’s Make-A-Wish Gala.
BUFFALO, NY
Bensalem Times

Women’s Animal Center golf outing

Women’s Animal Center is hosting its sixth annual Tee Up for Tails Golf Outing on Monday, Aug. 22, at Talamore Country Club in Ambler. Enjoy golf, good company and support the Bensalem-based Women’s Animal Center’s lifesaving work for animals in need. Support helps provide safe shelter, nutritious meals and medical care for the shelter pets waiting for their forever homes.
AMBLER, PA
Y105

Support the USA Special Olympics by eating a sub?

Today might be a good day to grab a sub from Jersey Mike’s Subs. The reason!? These guys are giving a full day of sales, nationwide, to charity. That’s estimated to be over 10 million dollars. This is actually Jersey Mike’s 12th Annual Day of Giving. And this year, more than 2,000 Jersey Mike’s Subs restaurants will donate 100 percent of sales to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and Special Olympics state Programs.
DUBUQUE, IA
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Students’ Paintings Help Raise Money For Local Animal Shelter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — In this week’s KD Sunday Spotlight, a local art teacher is showing her students there is more to art than just a pretty picture. In 2019, Megan Glass held her first “Paws for Art Show” at Mercer Elementary School to help raise money for the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter. Glass said the theme is cats and dogs, and students in kindergarten through 6th grade create art pieces ranging from drawings to collages to portraits of the animals in the shelter. Then parents and community members who attend the art show can buy one of the creations, and all of the proceeds go to the shelter. Glass said they just held their second in-person art show because of the pandemic. She’s happy to say they raised more than $4,000 and donated 100 items to the shelter for the 100th day of school. Mrs. Glass hopes students learn the importance of painting these paws for a good cause and this creative idea encourages other art teachers to follow suit. If you’re interested in donating to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, go to its website.
PITTSBURGH, PA

