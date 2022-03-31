WVa governor asks for new names for appellate court vacancy

Laws mean nothing if they cannot be enforced against people who violate them, which is why there is an entire branch of government — the judiciary — whose job is supposed to be applying the law to individual cases. But at least when it comes to employment law, the Supreme Court has spent the last two decades permitting most employers to immunize themselves from lawsuits through a practice known as “forced arbitration.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 17 DAYS AGO