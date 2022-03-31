Service Academy Day in Hayden is April 13

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV28-22-0949 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI In the Matter of the Estate of: DUANE E. GLEASON, d.o.d. January 1, 2022 Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Decedent. All persons having claims against Decedent, or the estate, are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice, or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned, at the address indicated below. DATED this 7th day of March, 2022. /s/ DEBRA K. STROUD Personal Representative c/o Virginia M. Robinson ROBINSON LAW, PLLC 2005 N. Ironwood Pkwy, Ste 130, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83814 Legal#8417/AD#520893 March 15, 22, 29, 2022.

