Hayden, ID

Service Academy Day in Hayden is April 13

By Press Staff
Coeur d'Alene Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHAYDEN — The Idaho Congressional Delegation will present Service Academy Day in Hayden on April 13. Students, counselors and parents are invited to...

Missoulian

USS Montana delivered to Navy, commissioning set for June 25

The USS Montana, the newest Virginia-class fast-attack nuclear submarine, has been delivered to the U.S. Navy and a Treasure State-based group supporting the vessel posted on its website that the commissioning ceremony has been scheduled for June 25, at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia. The 7,800-ton sub, also known as...
MONTANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

America’s 25 Military Cities

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. deployed 12,000 troops to NATO member nations in Europe in early March. It is unclear if more American troops will be deployed. President Joe Biden has said none of these American military members will take part in fighting against Russia. They are there to bolster the security of […]
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

US Air Force establishes new information warfare detachment

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force expects to improve research and training around information warfare with a new organization established March 22 by Air Combat Command. The Information Warfare Training and Research Initiative Detachment is a hybrid wing-level organization designed to connect airmen from multiple locations as they accelerate readiness. It is a subordinate unit of the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. The wing provides intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, electronic warfare, communications, and nuclear command and control.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Coeur D'alene, ID
Hayden, ID
Idaho State
Idaho Government
Coeur d'Alene Press

Senators seeks meeting with Park Service boss on crowds, morale

Montana Sen. Steve Daines is seeking a briefing from Park Service Director Charles Sams III on increases in visitation to national parks. “With the number of visitors dramatically increasing over the last ten years at top destination park units, it is important that we are made aware of the impacts, both positive and negative, so the committee can better address the situation,” Daines, a Republican and Angus S. King, an independent from Maine wrote Sams on March 14.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Coeur d'Alene Press

Becky Owen Coffman, 65

Becky Owen Coffman died March 20, 2022, while in the care of Hospice of North Idaho. Her health had continuously declined since she experienced a stroke on Nov. 13, 2021. Becky was born Aug. 7, 1956, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Norma and Carrol Owen. She was the youngest of their six children. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1974.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
MilitaryTimes

US Air Force’s new Jolly Green II combat rescue helicopter begins operational testing

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force’s new combat rescue helicopter, the HH-60W Jolly Green II, has moved into its operational test phase at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. In a Wednesday release, the Air Force said the last HH-60W left Eglin Air Force Base’s Duke Field in Florida on March 22, wrapping up its initial developmental test with the 413th Flight Test Squadron.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Mike Simpson
Russ Fulcher
Mike Crapo
Jim Risch
Coeur d'Alene Press

Shirley Ann Arthur, 85

Shirley Ann Arthur, 85, died peacefully on March 20th from kidney failure. Shirley was born July 23, 1936 in Dovray, MN to Julius and Mary Spielman. One of her many siblings arranged a date for Shirley with Dale on St Patrick’s Day 71 years ago. Dale also grew up in Minnesota not far from Shirley. Her 16th birthday became their anniversary when they eloped to Cd’A, Idaho, July 23, 1952 (Dale was 19). This year would have marked 70 amazing years together.
POST FALLS, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Reilly — for governor?

A controversial contender who recently changed from a Republican to a Democrat has joined Idaho's gubernatorial race as a write-in candidate. "For years the Democrat party has endorsed far-left extremism," David J. Reilly said on his "David J. Reilly for Precinct Captain" Facebook page. "From abortion, to Antifa and Black...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Little stops Coronavirus Pause Act

Legislation that would have prohibited businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination from employees or customers through 2023 — known as the Coronavirus Pause Act — was vetoed on Monday by Gov. Brad Little. In his letter to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who serves as president of the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
The Center Square

Pentagon asking for $1B for Red Hill closure

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) is asking Congress to add $1 billion to the fiscal year 2023 budget to establish a Red Hill Recovery Fund. The money would "enable DoD to quickly and flexibly address the health, environmental, and national security needs of the Hawaii community and the department," according to a news release from the DOD.
HAWAII STATE
#West Point#U S Naval Academy#U S Military Academy#Service Academy Day#The U S Military Academy#U S Air Force Academy#Congressional
Coeur d'Alene Press

Legals for March, 29 2022

NOTICE TO CREDITORS Case No. CV28-22-0949 IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KOOTENAI In the Matter of the Estate of: DUANE E. GLEASON, d.o.d. January 1, 2022 Deceased. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Decedent. All persons having claims against Decedent, or the estate, are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice, or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned, at the address indicated below. DATED this 7th day of March, 2022. /s/ DEBRA K. STROUD Personal Representative c/o Virginia M. Robinson ROBINSON LAW, PLLC 2005 N. Ironwood Pkwy, Ste 130, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83814 Legal#8417/AD#520893 March 15, 22, 29, 2022.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID

