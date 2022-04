Jerry Waddell, 63, passed peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 4, 2021. He was a Coeur d'Alene native; born on April 4, 1958, to Glen Waddell and Margie Kiser Waddell. In grade school, he drew hot rod cars, glued together many model cars, and enjoyed building miniature train sets. He was academically affluent. At age 14, his mother bought his first guitar. He subscribed to and collected numerous magazines such as Hot Rod, Car & Driver, Hot Rodding, Guitar Player, and Model Train Building.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO