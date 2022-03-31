ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, TN

March 31, 2022

1450wlaf.com
 1 day ago

TOP PHOTO: At 3am, crews with LUB...

1450wlaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Campbell County, TN
Crime & Safety
County
Campbell County, TN
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Mysterious Disappearance Of Brandon Lawson, Who Vanished From A Highway In Texas

After Brandon Lawson ran out of gas in the dead of night on rural Route 277, he made a series of strange phone calls — and was never seen again. When Brandon Lawson vanished in 2013, it left authorities baffled and his family in shambles. The series of events leading to his disappearance near Bronte, Texas, appeared wholly contradictory. He was a loving father of four, but he stormed out of his house in a rage on the night of Aug. 8, 2013. An hour later, he called police when he ran out of gas — but hid from them when they arrived.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Man Driving 157 MPH On I-20 In Fort Worth Strikes SUV, Killing 1, Injuring 2

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was arrested after he struck an SUV while driving 157 mph on I-20 in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring two others. On March 15 at about 11 p.m., Bryce Abernathy, 22, was speeding down westbound I-20 near McCart Avenue in a white Camaro when he stuck an SUV, killing the driver and injuring two passengers. (credit: Fort Worth Police Department) According to the Camaro’s control module, Abernathy was going 157 mph in a 70 mph zone. Abernathy was arrested by Fort Worth Police investigators and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of manslaughter. Fort Worth Police reminded drivers in a statement that “reckless driving is irresponsible, egregious, and dangerous” and that they “are encouraged to exercise caution and responsibility when operating a motor vehicle.”
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

Washington woman beaten to death with hatchet, wire cutters and set of bongo drums

A woman has been brutally murdered by a man who allegedly called the police himself to report the killing. Randee Leeann Rios, 32, was found dead in the apartment of Tyrone Bernard Wells Jr, 41, in Shoreline, north of Seattle in Washington state. Mr Wells was charged with first-degree murder in King County Superior Court on Wednesday. Prosecutors requested bail to be set at $5m because of the “extreme danger” they say he poses to the community, charging documents state. Mr Wells called 911 at around 7.21am on Sunday, 27 March, saying that he wanted to “report a murder,”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Street#Central Avenue#Lfd Firefighters
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Man Found With 30 Pounds Of Meth During Probation Search Sentenced To 17 Years

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento man who was found with more than 30 pounds of crystal meth in his possession in 2018 was sentenced to 17 and a half years behind bars, prosecutors announced Thursday. Gabriel Arauza, 33, was arrested at a residence along 47th Avenue after investigators located the large stash of methamphetamine during a probation search on August 29, 2018. The Sacramento County Probation Department said after the arrest that investigators learned Arauza was trying to hide from his probation officer at that residence. At the time of the discovery, Sacramento County Probation said it was the largest seizure of meth in the department’s history. The drugs seized had an estimated street value of $500,000. Prior to that arrest, Arauza had been convicted on four other felony drug offenses, including drug trafficking convictions in 2013 and 2015 in California, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Sacramento said.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

1 police officer dead, 2 wounded in Pennsylvania shooting

A police officer was killed and two others were wounded while responding to a call in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said late Thursday. The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man, has also died. Police officers went to a home in the city at about 3:30 p.m. for a...
LEBANON, PA
MotorBiscuit

Car Theft Deterrent: Don’t Park Under Street Lights!

Car theft doesn’t just imply that your car gets stolen. It also includes thieves breaking into your vehicle and taking valuable things. After all, stealing something like a laptop left in the car or a stereo nets a much lower chance of getting caught. Depending on who the thief is, an alarm and lock may not even be enough to convince them to think twice about the crime. However, there are preventative steps to take that can deter would-be thieves. One might think parking in a well-lit area would deter thieves. However, it seems it may do the exact opposite.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Alabama Now

Police try to ID the strange man who interrupted Alabama church and left odd things on front pew

Alabama police are trying to locate a man who interrupted several churches services on Sunday and left an envelope with strange items inside on one church’s front pew. During services at Northern Heights Baptist Church, in Opp, Alabama, the man entered the church through the main entrance a few minutes into the sermon portion of the service. He proceeded to the front of the church where he kneeled and performed the Catholic Sign of the Cross. He then left several items on the pew, including a manila envelope, before getting up and walking out of the church.
OPP, AL
SCDNReports

Michigan Man Arrested After Being Stopped for Driving 111 Miles per Hour

Michigan Man Arrested After Being Stopped for Driving 111 Miles per HourGetty Images. A traffic stop by Indiana State Police Trooper Jesse Reason led to the arrest of Corey Bland Jr, 20, Benton Harbor, MI. Bland was incarcerated in the Fulton County Jail to face criminal charges for dealing cocaine with enhancing circumstances (firearm), possession of marijuana, and possession of a handgun after being deemed a serious violent felon. Bland was also issued a citation for driving 111 miles per hour in a posted 60 miles per hour zone and driving a vehicle having never received a driver’s license.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Prisoner Serving Time for Killing Toddler Killed by Inmates

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
WINDSOR, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy