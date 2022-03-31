ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

Comic book art on display at ECTC

By BECCA OWSLEY THE NEWS-ENTERPRISE
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of comic books might find interest in the current exhibit at Elizabethtown Community and Technical College’s Morrison Gallery. Barry Williams, a communication instructor at the school, collaborated with Heather Walker for the graphic novel “My Name is Proxy.” The art from their collaboration is on display at the gallery until...

