Coeur D'alene, ID

Little stops Coronavirus Pause Act

By DEVIN WEEKS, ELLI GOLDMAN HILBERT
Coeur d'Alene Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLegislation that would have prohibited businesses from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination from employees or customers through 2023 — known as the Coronavirus Pause Act — was vetoed on Monday by Gov. Brad Little. In his letter to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who serves as president of...

cdapress.com

Comments / 1

