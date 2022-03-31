ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Multiple communities under evacuation orders as wildfires grow and new ones spark overnight

wvlt.tv
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGatlinburg lifts mandatory evacuations, Wears Valley orders are still in place. The blaze grew up to 1,000 acres, prompting evacuations and closings. Your headlines from...

www.wvlt.tv

NBC News

At least 19,000 ordered to evacuate amid fast-moving Colorado wildfire

At least 19,000 people were under mandatory evacuations Saturday as a fast-moving wildfire burned in the Boulder, Colorado, area, authorities said. No injuries were reported and it wasn't immediately clear if any structures were threatened, but the blaze near the National Center for Atmospheric Research's Mesa Laboratory & Visitor Center had doubled in size in a few hours Saturday afternoon.
BOULDER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

About 19,000 people ordered to evacuate due to wildfire burning in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Boulder Police Department posted Saturday that 19,000 people or about 8,000 homes need to immediately evacuate due to a wildfire burning in an open space. They say the fire is about 130 acres and zero percent contained as of 6:30 P.M. No structures have been damaged. According to police, the The post About 19,000 people ordered to evacuate due to wildfire burning in Boulder appeared first on KRDO.
BOULDER, CO
City
Gatlinburg, TN
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body found in Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD responded to a report of a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River around 10:30 a.m. this morning near the 0000 block of Harnett St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in the river. At this time, the death does not appear to be...
WILMINGTON, NC
Outsider.com

Texas Issues Emergency Order in 11 Counties as Wildfire Forces Evacuations

Texas recently issued a State of Emergency order in eleven counties as the wildfire continues to grow and nearly 500 people evacuated. On Friday, Governor Greg Abbott issued the order in eleven counties. And sadly, the fire already consumed over 50,000 acres of land and destroyed at least fifty homes in Eastland, Brown, and Comanche counties. However, he concluded that as they continue surveilling the damages, they’ll likely find more demolished homes. This happened after a massive wildfire burned upwards of thousands of acres since Thursday. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, firefighters responded to at least ten wildfires that burned 52,708 acres on Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
WATE

UPDATE: Evacuation order lifted for 2 Gatlinburg neighborhoods, Sky Harbor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Evacuation orders that had been announced for Sevier County early Thursday morning have been lifted, according to the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency and the City of Gatlinburg. The city overnight rescinded the mandatory evacuation in the Ownby Hills & Hidden Hills areas in Gatlinburg since the fire in these areas has been extinguished. The Gatlinburg Convention Center shelter has also closed.
GATLINBURG, TN
FOX Carolina

Overnight update on wildfires in Gatlinburg

Grace Runkel and Lindsey Gibbs are keeping you updated on severe weather returning into our area. Highlighting fun events happening in our area including the Upstate Native Plant sale, Spring onto Main Street, Imagine Upstate's Steam Festival, and The Great Eggventure. One killed, three hurt in multi-vehicle crash. Updated: 4...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Sacramento

Evacuation Order Downgraded To Warning For Wildfire Near Hoy Road In Weed

Update: The fire is 12.5 acres and is 5% contained according to Cal Fire Sku and they’re calling it the #EVERGREENFIRE. Evacuations were downgraded to warnings. WEED (CBS13) — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for a wildfire that broke out near Hoy Road in Weed, California on Saturday. The order extends from Hwy 97 to Edgewood Road due to a wildfire that broke out in the area. The size and containment of the fire have not been released. No more information is available at this time.
WEED, CA
WBTW News13

WATCH: Hailstorm hits in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A spring storm produced heavy rain, high winds and large hail Wednesday afternoon in a section of Robeson County. The Hilly Branch community was one of the areas hit by the storm, which popped up about 4 p.m. News13 viewer Amber Mcmillan submitted these photos taken as the hail pelted […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WATE

Crews rescue driver in Rutledge Pike crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A driver who was trapped in their vehicle after a crash early Tuesday was extracted by crews responding to the scene, according to the Knox County Rescue Squad. Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire, Knox County crews worked the scene in the area of...
KNOX COUNTY, TN

