ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia Basin Herald

Tiny airport eyes big future

By CHARLES H. FEATHERSTONE
Columbia Basin Herald
Columbia Basin Herald
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gnik9_0ev4UjAS00

MOSES LAKE — Members of the Moses Lake Airport Advisory Board are struggling with the future direction of the city’s tiny airport.

“There was a state study done that this airport brings $16 million to the city of Moses Lake,” said Board Member Tim Prickett during a regular meeting of the board on Tuesday. “Just the airport, with the normal stuff (and) people coming in.”

The single-runway airport located at the southwest corner of Road 4 and Road L Northeast sits in the shadow of the much larger Grant County International Airport, host to the annual air show, jumbo jets full of cherries taking off for China, military exercises and a fleet of Boeing 737-MAX airplanes awaiting repair and refit.

But the tiny airport itself is home to several smaller repair shops. It’s also where Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, keeps an office in a hangar full of Republican Party campaign banners from past elections, and it’s where Daryl Jackson, a former Moses Lake city council member, and his son Darrin, a current commissioner overseeing the Port of Moses Lake, have their pilot training and aircraft repair business, Jackson Flight Center.

It’s an important place to do business, Prickett said, and it needs to be preserved. Because development, particularly residential development, can wipe out small airports, he explained.

“What we’re trying to do here is to maintain our airport as an airport,” he said.

Four of the five board members — Prickett, Richard Pearce, Darrin Jackson and Finley Grant — attended, while the fifth board member, Dent, was absent. Also attending the Tuesday meeting were a number of pilots and owners of businesses located at the airport, as well as Moses Lake Mayor Dean Hankins, council members David Eck, Judy Makewell and Deanna Martinez, and Municipal Services Director David Bren.

While the advisory board members have a number of concerns, mostly they are frustrated that they are only an advisory board, and have no real power or responsibility to actually manage the airport. They are also concerned that what money the airport does generate — mostly in the form of leases for hangar space — goes into the general fund for the city and not back into the airport.

“I’d like to see the (city) council fund the airport,” Darrin Jackson said. “And give the advisory board real responsibility to run and maintain airport property like lights, the wind-tee and weed control.”

Early in the meeting Bren made a pitch for a residential and business airpark development that would combine the roughly 60-acre municipal airport with most, but not all, of a 95-acre mainly agricultural plot that currently hosts the city’s Operations Complex. He said the city and the airport board have a “golden opportunity” to set a direction for the airport for the next 50 years at least.

“I really think everyone in this room should not squander this opportunity,” Bren said, adding that the city council wants some guidance about what to do with the airport by its next meeting.

Bren said it would be fairly easy to upgrade the advisory board to a commission, but it would also require the council to pass an ordinance.

The airport board is scheduled to meet April 8, at noon in Building 5-1 of the municipal airport at 11905 Road 4 NE, to vote on a recommendation to the Moses Lake City Council. The city council’s first meeting in April is set for Tuesday, April 12, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at 321 S. Balsam St.

Rod Richeson, an employee of the Port of Moses Lake who also owns the maintenance and repair company Blue Sky Aviation at the municipal airport, said a good first step would be to get some power over the airport back into the hands of actual airport commissioners rather than a less-formal advisory board.

“Let’s just take this baby step and get some of that decision-making back here closer to the actual airport,” Richseon said.

Charles H. Featherstone can be reached at cfeatherstone@columbiabasinherald.com.

Comments / 1

Related
simpleflying.com

Atlanta Airport Eyes 100% Renewable Energy Within 13 Years

Just as it loses it busiest global airport crown, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) now has its sights set on being the greenest. Owned by the City of Atlanta, ATL has committed to the City of Atlanta's 100% Clean and Renewable Energy by 2035 and the Airports Council International (ACI) Net Zero by 2050 goals.
ATLANTA, GA
The Independent

Alaska congressman Don Young dies on flight

Alaska congressman Don Young has died aged 88, almost half a century after being elected to Congress.Mr Young was believed to have been returning home to Alaska on Friday when he lost consciousness during a flight, his chief of staff Jack Ferguson toldAnchorage Daily News.The aircraft was descending when the Republican, and the longest-serving member of Congress, lost consciousness. In a statement on Friday, his office said: “It’s with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce Congressman Don Young, the Dean of the House and revered champion for Alaska, passed away today while traveling home to Alaska to be with the state and people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KXL

Former Red Lion Hotel On Columbia River Being Demolished

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The old Red Lion Hotel on the Columbia River along the waterfront in Vancouver is coming down. It’s part of a project by the Port of Vancouver to add more commercial space, retail shops and restaurants to the acreage they own there. The City of Vancouver has been in a major waterfront redevelopment mode since before the pandemic.
VANCOUVER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airplane#Real Power#City Council#Aircraft#Boeing#Republican Party#Jackson Flight Center
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
NEWStalk 870

The Most Affordable Town in Washington Will Cost You $550 A Month

With inflation and gas prices skyrocketing, higher interest rates on the way, and real estate values still steadily rising, many people in the Mid-Columbia and around the state are looking to lower their expenses by moving to a town with a low cost of living index - especially when it comes to housing. Well, they won't have to travel far because according to a recent study three towns near the Tri-Cities fall into the lowest cost of living category in Washington State.
CONNELL, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Ways to Prepare in Idaho if World War 3 Breaks Out

The world is in a scary time these days. There is a world pandemic, scary bugs are traveling across the world, and an invasion taking place overseas. Many are scared of what could happen and have questions on what to do if a nuclear war were to break out. While there may be no possible way to see when an attack would come or if the people of Idaho would be hit, it is always best to prepare and think ahead just in case. Here are some ways to prepare and protect yourself and your family, if a nuclear war does occur.
simpleflying.com

Are There Any DC-6 Aircraft Still Flying Today?

Following its pattern of developing popular commercial solutions with the DC series, Douglas introduced the DC-6 to the post-WWII market. By 1949, the plane was flying with the likes of American Airlines, United Airlines, Pan American, Delta Air Lines, National Airlines, and Braniff. With over 70 years in the market, are any units still flying today?
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Russian freighter flown to U.S. after BOC Aviation granted order to repossess

* Freighter worth $148 mln and had been parked in Hong Kong. * Two other freighters on lease from BOC Aviation still in Russia. March 30 (Reuters) - A Boeing 747-8 freighter that BOC Aviation Ltd leased to Russia’s AirBridgeCargo has flown from Hong Kong to California, according to FlightRadar24, after a U.S. judge signed an order allowing the lessor to repossess the plane.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

It’s part drone, part plane, and headed to the skies in 2025

At nine-thirty in the evening, one otherwise nondescript day in November 1954, a Belgian man named Roelants was riding his bicycle in the village of Dudzele, West Flanders. As he passed a dairy, he witnessed a bright light rapidly descend from the sky. As he cycled closer, the light — which he now realized was some kind of flying object — rose vertically into the sky and then, suddenly, transitioned to a horizontal flight mode and took off at high speed like a jet plane. The entire incident, which played out in seconds, was entirely silent.
TECHNOLOGY
97.5 KISS FM

Kennewick Bar That Fought COVID Restrictions Now Closing

Kennewick Bar That Fought COVID-19 Restrictions Is Closing. Citing several reasons including the pandemic, a Kennewick bar has shuttered its doors for good on Saturday night. The pandemic and the economy have been two reasons that the Facebook posting confirmed that the bar was closing. Koko's Bartini on 395 posted...
KENNEWICK, WA
Columbia Basin Herald

Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
2K+
Followers
83
Post
388K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Columbia Basin Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy