Ephrata boys soccer falls to East Valley in tight matchup

EPHRATA — The Ephrata boys soccer team took a tough loss in overtime Tuesday night against East Valley.

“I don't think this team is at their full potential. It's a young team, and we're only getting better every day,” said Ephrata head soccer coach Ivan Garay.

Garay added that he only has three seniors on the team this season.

The Tigers took on East Valley but fell 1-2 after going into overtime on Tuesday at Ephrata High School.

While the teams seemed pretty evenly matched, East Valley’s Red Devils were able to keep the possession of the ball frequently.

East Valley had several missed goal opportunities but was finally able to score one with only a few minutes left in the first half.

The Tigers managed to hold East Valley back and even tie the score in the second half.

By the end of the 80 minutes, the teams were 1-1 and would have to go into sudden death overtime to determine the victor.

At 2:36 left of the first five-minute half, East Valley scored to instantly win the match.

Garay said he was proud of his boys’ efforts, especially since they were able to hold the Red Devils - currently undefeated - back for most of the game.

Garay said that while they are still working on their team chemistry, their biggest strengths are being a hard working team and being defensively solid.

The Ephrata boys are now 2-4 overall and 2-2 in the conference. The Tigers have beaten Prosser High School and Selah High School but have taken losses from Cascade High School, Quincy High School, Ellensburg High School and now East Valley High School.

The Tigers next take on Chelan High School April 2 at Ephrata.

“We knew we knew that (East Valley) were undefeated, they were what you call the top dog. And we knew it was gonna be a battle. We knew it wasn't gonna be an easy game. We knew we were gonna have to fight the whole 80 minutes. And we did, and we didn't give up and we worked hard and that's who we are,” said Garay. “The hard part is, this is two in a row that the same thing has happened to us. It makes the boys feel a little heartbroken but I think in the end, it's going to make us stronger than we ever have. We're going to bounce back stronger. People need to be worried about us because this isn't going to keep happening. We're going to come back stronger than ever.”

