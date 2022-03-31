ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Indie Game ‘Unpacking’ Is Getting Released for PlayStation & Switch

By Giavanni Wiley-Miller
mxdwn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe critically acclaimed game Unpacking is set for a PlayStation launch this Spring. The development team at Witch Beam and Humble Games announced the news earlier this week. They also declared their partnership with Limited Run to release physical (and digital) copies (that include a collector’s sleeve) of Unpacking on the...

games.mxdwn.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is One of the Most Popular Games of All Time

PlayStation -- in collaboration with Rockstar Games -- has made one of the most popular games of all time free for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5, but only for a limited time. If you don't have a membership to PS Plus, you can still download the game for free via a new seven-day free trial of the subscription service. As for the game, enjoyers of the hobby will need no introduction to it. This week, Rockstar Games released GTA 5 and GTA Online via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Both can be purchased individually or together. That said, if you're a PS Plus subscriber, you need not pay for the latter because PlayStation has gone ahead and given it to subscribers as a free download. The catch here is that the free download -- which is available to redeem between now and June 14 -- is tied to your subscription. So, if your subscription lapses, you will lose the ability to play the game unless you renew or buy it outright.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Nintendo Switch Finally Added This Long-Awaited Feature

It's hard to argue against the success of the Nintendo Switch. Even though Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox remain popular, Nintendo's unique approach of having a legitimately hybrid console that can seamlessly transition to that of a handheld has made its mark on the ever-evolving console market. Even if it remains a holdover from the eighth generation of gaming, the Nintendo Switch's innovative format continues to be viable in the modern marketplace, especially in the wake of supply issues plaguing the next-gen consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#D I C E Awards#Bafta Awards#Video Game Awards#Playstation Switch#Limited Run#The Nintendo Switch#Sxsw Gaming Awards#Bandlab Nme Awards#Australian#Glaad
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users May Be Getting Some Big Free Games in April

PlayStation Plus subscribers may get some big free games for April 2022. Sony has yet to announce April's free PS Plus games subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting, and this won't change until closer to the end of the month. That said, in the meantime, two games, in particular, look potentially poised to be included in April's lineup due to their respective April 5 release dates. April 5 is the first Tuesday of the month. The first Tuesday of every month is when PlayStation Plus free games are released. And with the rise of Sony securing day-one releases for both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, games that meet the criteria above always have a higher chance of being included with PlayStation Plus. For April 2022, these games include MLB The Show 22 and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
MLB
NME

‘Resident Evil’ next-gen upgrade physical editions not planned “right now”

Capcom has announced that the free PS5 and Xbox Series X|S upgrades for the recent Resident Evil titles will not receive a physical release. Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3’s remakes alongside Resident Evil 7 are set to get enhanced next-generation versions later this year. While they’ll let players carry over save data, no physical releases are currently planned.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Sony brings long-awaited feature to the PlayStation 5 in new update

Sony has announced new features for the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5.Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) is planned to release on PS5 in the coming months, the company said in a blog post.For HDMI 2.1-compatible TVs and PC monitors, this will sync the refresh rate to the PS5’s output – which should improve the performance of the game by removing frame issues or screen tearing.“Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced”, Sony vice president Hideaki Nishino wrote, adding that this would be backwards comparable with games already released...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Nintendo
SVG

Things Are Getting Worse For PlayStation In This Lawsuit

On the surface, one would suspect that things at PlayStation are going swimmingly. In the marketplace, the PlayStation 5 has outsold its closest competitors, the Xbox Series X and S, by at least 5 million units as of the end of 2021. While Xbox has stepped up its consumer friendliness and incentives with the innovation of Xbox GamePass, as well as boasting the extremely powerful Xbox Series X, the PlayStation 5 remains the home of many highly touted console exclusives, be it "Spider-Man: Miles Morales" or the newly released "Gran Turismo 7." However, underneath that shiny PlayStation exterior, the company is currently facing a rather serious lawsuit.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

New Nintendo Switch Sports Trailer Showcases Motion Controls, Mii Support, and More

Nintendo Switch Sports is set to release in less than a month, and Nintendo has dropped an all-new overview trailer, offering greater depth into the game than we've previously seen. Nintendo Switch Sports is a sequel to the Wii Sports games, offering a mix of returning activities, as well as some new ones. However, Nintendo Switch Sports does not focus on Nintendo's Mii characters, instead offering new "Sportsmate" designs. Players will still have the option of using their Mii, should they so choose. As the new trailer shows, players will be able to customize their Mii in the game just as they can with the other avatars.
TENNIS
Digital Trends

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe hits consoles next month

A whopping nine years after it was originally released, a definitive version of The Stanley Parable is on the way. In a post on Twitter, publisher Crows Crows Crows announced that The Stanely Parable: Ultra Deluxe will launch on April 27 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Combines PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now Into New Tiered Subscription Service

Following months of reports about PlayStation merging PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single subscription service, PlayStation has finally announced that it is doing exactly that with the launch of what it's still calling PlayStation Plus. Beginning this June in specific markets, PlayStation Plus will have different tiers with certain benefits associated with each: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

'Ghostwire: Tokyo' Releases for PlayStation 5 and PC

The long-awaited supernatural action-adventure game, Ghostwire: Tokyo arrives online and in-stores exclusively for PlayStation 5 and PC users today. Following the release of The Evil Within, Tango Gameworks returns with a mystical thriller where players traverse a futuristic Tokyo, Japan, overrun by the mysterious Hannya, a supernormal figure responsible for vanishing 99% of Tokyo inhabitants. The title merges cyberpunk and fantasy genres, inviting you, the chosen protagonist, to venture into the spiritual underbelly of Tokyo.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy