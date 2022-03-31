ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

UI students call for Wendy’s boycott

Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 1 day ago
Drivers heading down Pullman Road on Wednesday evening in Moscow were greeted by the chants of 35 University of Idaho students standing in front of Wendy’s trying to raise awareness about an issue close to their hearts.

The students were there to encourage people to boycott the fast food restaurant until it joins a program formed to protect farmworkers.

“Your burgers may be square, but your food ain’t fair,” the students chanted as they marched to the restaurant.

The protest was organized by the Movimiento Activista Social, a social activist club at the UI. The Wendy’s boycott is an annual event the club organizes each spring as it waits for the restaurant to join the Fair Food Program.

Movimiento Activista Social Co-President Secilia Lopez said the Fair Food Program works with coalitions to support farm workers by addressing issues like sexual assault, neglect and unfair wages.

“It’s a really good program because farmworkers usually don’t have that luxury of being a part of a program like that,” Lopez said.

She said many large corporations have joined, but Wendy’s has refused. Lopez said this is the eighth year the club has protested the fast food chain.

“We want to make sure that farmworkers are treated fairly because we all eat food we all get from the hands of farmworkers,” she said. “We want to make sure that we’re protecting them or else there would be no food for us to eat.”

Several drivers Wednesday honked in support as the students withstood the chilly wind to make their voices heard.

Movimiento Activista Social Co-President Yasmine Tovar said many of the students are part of the UI’s College Assistance Migrant Program, which provides services to students who have worked in the fields or have parents that work in the fields. To them, this issue is personal.

“I personally have worked in the fields,” Tovar said. “I understand the struggles that most farmworkers do. I think that we are so passionate because this stuff personally hits us back home.”

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.

Seraphim McCune
20h ago

I am to the point that if there's a boycott of an otherwise honest business, I will simply patronize it more. SJWs are one of the banes of a free society.

4
Paula Carter Roman
12h ago

This is just another example of what our educational system does. The indoctrination into the liberal agenda at its finest. Not a big fan of Wendy's burgers, but will definitely patronize them more. These kids should spend more time studying!

3
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Spud-tastic: New lab grows UI program

The health and success of Idaho’s staple crop is receiving renewed support with the launch of the new University of Idaho Seed Potato Germplasm Laboratory. The $5.6 million lab opened its doors to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, complete with potato-themed desserts and guided tours of the new space.
MOSCOW, ID
