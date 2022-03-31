ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Beat Real Madrid to Fabio Carvalho

By dxtehsecks
SB Nation
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report from Sport, Liverpool FC have beaten Real Madrid to the signature of one Fabio Carvalho, having reached a pre-agreement with the Portuguese youngster. While Fulham were reluctant to let the attacker go in...

liverpooloffside.sbnation.com

