ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilberforce, OH

Candidates for Ohio governor and U.S. Senate debate, plus more to discuss with the Political Junkie

wvxu.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe debate stage was busy at Central State University in Wilberforce this week, with a dozen candidates total trying to make their case to voters. U.S. Sen. Rob Portman’s...

www.wvxu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Senate Republicans might help Democrats keep the majority

At times, Republicans sure act as though they don’t really want the Senate majority. They haven’t revealed a coherent plan to recruit candidates who can win or to persuade Americans to trust them with power. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. As the Associated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Ohio Republicans Would Rather Impeach a Judge than Stop Cheating at Elections

Click here to read the full article. Shortly after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled — for the third time — that GOP-approved legislative maps unconstitutionally favored Republicans over Democrats, Republicans in the state house are considering impeaching the court’s chief justice, The Columbus Dispatch reported Friday. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor cast the deciding vote earlier this week in a 4-3 ruling that found that the maps violated redistricting rules voters approved in 2015. “The evidence shows that the individuals who controlled the map-drawing process exercised that control with the overriding intent to maintain as much of an advantage as possible for members...
OHIO STATE
Daily Mail

Michigan election official is charged with voter fraud and misconduct after she 'purposely broke a seal on a ballot container' that prevented a recount in her re-election campaign

A former township clerk and current county elections supervisor in Michigan has been charged with ballot tampering in the state's August 2020 primary. Kathy Funk is also charged with misconduct in office, the Michigan attorney general's office announced late Friday. State prosecutors say Funk was Flint Township's clerk when she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
Cincinnati, OH
Elections
Wilberforce, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Elections
State
Ohio State
City
Wilberforce, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine signs executive order to quickly, efficiently distribute COVID relief funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Friday authorizing emergency rules to quickly and efficiently distribute COVID-19 relief funds to hospice providers, nursing facilities, and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Signed Executive Order by WSYX/WTTE on Scribd. The executive order will...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Republicans#U S Senate#Central State University#Democrats#Democratic#Cincinnati Edition
POLITICO

Mitt Romney says he's unlikely to endorse in the Senate contest between Mike Lee and Evan McMullin.

“We can confirm that the records were delivered,” a spokesperson for the Archives confirmed to POLITICO. That latter subset of documents is almost certainly a reference to Rep. Louie Gohmert’s (R-Texas) legal effort to force then-Vice President Mike Pence to reveal his intentions on Jan. 6. The Justice Department defended Pence against that lawsuit in late December 2020, and Gohmert’s suit was rejected by federal courts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The GOP's bid to retake the Senate is encountering early struggles

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... President Biden warns that Putin’s “back is against the wall” and could retaliate with severe tactics. ... It’s Day 2 of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearing (Q&A time). ... Eric Greitens’ ex-wife accuses him of abusing her and their son, as opponents call him to drop out of Missouri's Senate race. ... Greitens denies the accusation. ... And Alaska gears up for special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy