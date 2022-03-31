ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVa governor asks for new names for appellate court vacancy

WVNews
 1 day ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice wants a fresh list of names as he considers a replacement for a position on the new Intermediate Court of Appeals. Justice appointed Donald...

www.wvnews.com

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator will vote no for Jackson on Supreme Court

U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court: “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty to evaluate Supreme Court nominees seriously, and I have approached the […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

WVa Intermediate Court Appointee Withdraws From Position

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — One of the first appointees to West Virginia's newly created Intermediate Court of Appeals has decided not to take the position. Don Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling said that although the position was one that he long desired, he did not want to relocate or bear the cost of traveling to Charleston, which would be required as part of guidelines being crafted for the court, news outlets reported Friday.
WHEELING, WV
WITN

US Supreme Court: NC Republican leaders seek to intervene in case to defend voter ID law

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Part of an effort by Republican legislators to defend a North Carolina voter ID law is making its way to the nation’s high court. The United States Supreme Court will hear arguments in Berger v. North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP. One of the key constitutional questions is related to the ability of state lawmakers to intervene to defend state laws.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTVM

Ga. Governor Kemp releases executive order on new Superior Court Judge

GEORGIA (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has released an executive order officially appointing the new Superior Court Judge. The Honorable John T. Martin, Sr. has been appointed Superior Court Judge of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit. Martin has filled the seat left vacant by retired Judge Bill Rumer. His term...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
MarketRealist

If Justice Thomas Were Impeached, He'd Be the Second in History

As more of Ginni Thomas' activity on and around the January 6 insurrection comes into focus, many on the left are calling for the U.S. Senate to impeach her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The controversy centers on concerns Mrs. Thomas' political activism and alleged support of a campaign to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election call into question her husband's ability to rule impartially on matters before the court, particularly those concerning the incident at the Capitol.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
WBTV

North Carolina senator grills President Biden’s Supreme Court pick in committee hearing

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee questioned President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for a second day Wednesday. Committee Democrats are emphasizing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s qualifications and deep understanding of the law. But Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) still questioned the nominee’s record.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Justice Clarence Thomas discharged from D.C. hospital

WASHINGTON — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from the hospital Friday, a week after being admitted with flu-like symptoms. The court said Thomas was discharged from Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington early Friday. He was admitted on the evening of March 18. Tests showed Thomas, 73, had...
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Clarksburg West Virginia woman pleads guilty to molesting child under age 12

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Clarksburg woman pleaded guilty Friday to molesting a child who was under age 12. Christina M. McIntyre’s pleas to two sex-related charges were accepted by Harrison Chief Judge Thomas A. Bedell. The judge set sentencing June 9, with Chief Assistant Prosecutor Laura Pickens and defense attorney Ryan Shreve retaining the right to make recommendations.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

West Virginia governor, first lady unveil statewide school therapy dog program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice on Friday announced the first statewide school therapy dog program in West Virginia. The program, called Friends With Paws, will place certified therapy dogs in schools across the state, providing companionship and comfort for students in need of a boost.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNews

2022 West Virginia Legislature takeaways

This article was inspired by the West Virginia Legislature Livestream from Feb. 11 to March 11, 2022. Watch the episodes here: https://www.wvnews.com/wvlegislature/. Mitch Carmichael, secretary of Economic Development. Chelsea Ruby, secretary of Tourism. Jim Justice, governor of West Virginia. Mike Romano, state senator from West Virginia. Doug Skaff, House minority...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reason.com

N.J. Appellate Court Overturns Denial of Handgun Purchase Permit

Appellant applied for a FPIC and Handgun Purchase Permit. The application was denied by the Chief of the Borough of Wood-Ridge Police Department. In his letter to appellant notifying him of the denial, the Chief stated that investigation revealed appellant had been arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) in 2015…. [At a later court hearing, t]he Chief testified that in 2015, appellant was arrested in New York on a "2C violation," and in 2008, appellant received a summons … for consumption of alcohol by a passenger while the vehicle is being operated, in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-51a(a). Appellant was fined $256 and costs for that violation; his license was not suspended, and he was not sentenced to jail time.
U.S. POLITICS
KSN News

Gov. Kelly fills District Court vacancy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Andrea Purvis of Abilene to the 6th Judicial District vacancy that was left by the retirement of Judge Terri Johnson. Purvis has been the Dickinson County Attorney since she was elected in 2017, where she manages the office responsible for prosecuting felony and misdemeanor criminal cases. […]
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
The Independent

New Jersey town sues ‘burdensome’ 82-year-old teacher for filing 75 open records requests

A New Jersey town is locked in a legal battle with a retired teacher who they is subjecting local officials to “abuse” by repeatedly filing public records requests.Irvington township filed a civil suit against Elouise McDaniel, 82, in September, alleging the former school teacher has filed 75 New Jersey Open Public Records Act (OPRA) requests in three years.The legal action alleges that the effect of the “voluminous OPRA requests has been unduly burdensome, time consuming and expensive.” It also argues the teacher filed so many requests "with the sole purpose and intent to harass, abuse and harm Plaintiffs and...
LAW

