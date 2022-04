Retired Army Maj. Gen. John L. Gronski will travel to Penn State Great Valley for a community discussion and book signing on Thursday, March 24 at 5 PM. Gronski is a leadership consultant and trainer, international speaker, executive coach, author, and graduate of the Master of Business Administration program at Penn State Great Valley. He served 40 years in the United States Army, both on active duty and in the Pennsylvania National Guard, and has commanded infantry units at every level, from a 140-soldier company to a 15,000-soldier division.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO