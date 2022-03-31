ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

April begins Sexual Assault Awareness Month

By Charlie Keegan
 1 day ago
Advocates in health care and social services are encouraging everyone to create a safe environment for people who’ve been the victim of sexual assault to feel comfortable coming forward to seek help and healing.

Saint Luke’s Health System launched the first private treatment center for victims of sexual assault in 1974. Since then, it has tailored a Clinical Forensic Program to care for victims and show them what options they have.

Several sexual assault nurse examiners (SANE) work in the Saint Luke’s program, including Jennifer Sonsiadek who manages the program. She said seeing a SANE after a sexual assault has long term benefits.

“We can connect them to the resources that they may need for healing and recovery and not just in that moment, but then going forward as well,” Sonsiadek explained.

This April, Sonsiadek hopes people realize how much courage and trust it takes for a victim of sexual violence to come forward and share their story. Here’s her advice if someone shares their experience with you.

“I think the best response is, ‘I believe you and I’m sorry this happened to you. And thank you for trusting me with this information, it must have been really hard for you to tell someone. Let's make sure that you get what you need to heal and recover,’" Sonsiadek said. "Some of the resources that you can utilize is MOCSA, or the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Assault."

MOCSA staffs a 24-hour crisis line in both Kansas and Missouri, which you can reach by dialing: 913-642-0233 and 816-531-0233.

