High Surf Advisory issued for Coastal Chatham by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 10:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/rah/rivers. The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM EDT. Target Area: Chatham The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina Haw River Near Bynum affecting Chatham County. For the Haw River...including Bynum...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Haw River Near Bynum. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Minor flooding begins. The river widens up to 400 feet across. It floods pastureland on the right bank and woodlands on the left. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:46 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 11.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Haw River Bynum 11.0 11.1 Thu 7 am EDT 12.1 10.0 7.1 6.0

CHATHAM COUNTY, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO