The Cougars celebrated their accolades and accomplishments after a tough two years.For the first time in two years, the Canby Cougars were back on the state championship stage on Friday, March 18, at Oregon City High School. The five-time defending state champions knew they had their work cut out for them. After countless hours of practice and conditioning, the dancers performed one last time together. This year's state routine, "Listen," was a timely statement about isolation, silence and breaking down barriers to find real connections. The performance incorporated the Canby High Cantalinas choir into their finale, with the singers...

CANBY, OR ・ 13 DAYS AGO