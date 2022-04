Going to the farmers market is something that we look forward to each time spring rolls around. That's when farmers markets are open again (longer and more frequently), thanks to better weather conditions. Additionally, the return of spring means more fruits and vegetables come into season. Aside from a sunny weekend outing, there are plenty of reasons to get excited about shopping at the farmers market again. Accessing fresh produce, buying meat from sustainable butchers, sampling artisanal cheeses, drinking organic coffee, sipping a bottle of sparkling kombucha, and supporting local farmers are just a few of the reasons to get excited.

