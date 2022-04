BRIGHAM CITY --- It appears the battle for a Region 11 championship in boys track & field is going to be an intense one this spring. After all, there weren't many points separating the top teams in the region at the Cache-Box Invitational, which concluded Thursday at Box Elder High School. However, there was no question which team was top dog at this annual two-day meet as Box Elder accumulated 166.5 points, which was 63 more than runner-up Bear River (103.5).

