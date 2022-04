FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill to ensure more police officers are in schools continues to move through the General Assembly. House Bill 63 enhances what was passed several years ago in the School Safety and Resiliency Act. Part of the plan in that bill, which came about after the deadly shootings at Marshall County High School, was to put a school resource officer in every school.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO