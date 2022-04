Thaddeus "Ted" Glazar died March 24, 2022, in Tucson Arizona. Born in Wilmerding, PA to Polish immigrant parents in the years of the Great Depression, he learned to appreciate the simple joys of life: eating meals with his family, playing with neighborhood friends, and studying music - a treasured family value. The youngest child of the family, Ted earned money delivering papers, serving as a mail carrier, and playing piano in his band for Polish weddings and local clubs. Having lost his mother and oldest sister at the age of 10 and battling lifelong breathing issues, Ted always felt that he had cheated death and was amazed by his long life.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO