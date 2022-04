DENVER (CBS4) – A winter storm that produced a record amount of liquid in Denver on Wednesday also brought slushy snow Thursday morning. As of 7 a.m. Thursday, the heaviest snow totals were in the foothills of Jefferson and Boulder Counties where at least a foot of snow had accumulated in Nederland and Morrison. (source: CBS) Denver’s official snow total as of 7 a.m. was 4.6 inches as measured at the airport. That brings the total for March in the city to 10.4 inches which is more than 4 inches above normal. For the season Denver has now received 44.4 inches of snow (the...

DENVER, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO