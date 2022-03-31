Photo of the Day: March 31, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from...
Sweet, creamy and tart, nothing beats a slice of key lime pie! It's said that this famous pie recipe originated in Key West, Florida, in the 19th century. Sweetened condensed milk became the main ingredient because fresh milk and refrigeration were scarce in the Florida Keys in the early 1900s.
Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
If you dream of making lofty, creamy and fluffy cheesecakes, but have been too intimidated to try, you’re going to love this stress-free recipe. A low-and-slow bake at 200 degrees, inspired by an old Post recipe from cookbook author and food writer Andrew Schloss, eliminates the threat of cracks — and the need for a water bath.
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Kenneth, one of the biggest fans of the Elvis Festival who first attended when he was three years old. In our interview with host Tom Brown, he mentioned Kenneth going viral when he was brought on stage to sing with Elvis Tribute Artist, Dean Z.
Salvo’s Family Pizza is opening in Spring Hill Monday according to a social media post. They stated, “We are very excited to announce our opening: we will finally open Monday, March 28th at 10 am! We can’t wait to see everyone.”. The pizzeria is located at 2078...
Strolling in Old Town, one can see an array of characters. On Tuesday, actor Luke Evans took to Instagram to share his day in Albuquerque with his 3.2 million followers. Evans shared five pictures — one of which was him sitting on a bench in Old Town. He also...
In early Spring 2022, Party Fowl will be heading even further south to bring the heat from land to sea! Nashville’s favorite full-service Nashville Hot Chicken restaurant is pleased to announce its expansion to Destin, Florida, marking the first Party Fowl restaurant outside of Tennessee and the sixth restaurant in total, in addition to outposts in the Nashville International Airport and Nissan Stadium. While Gulf Coast residents have often traveled to Nashville to try Party Fowl, they will soon be able to enjoy Nashville Hot Chicken beach-side for the ultimate dining experience.
Over the years, we’ve watched Luke and Caroline Bryan prank each other, especially around Christmas when the couple pulls pranks on each other as part of their annual “Prankmas” tradition. Caroline decided to start Prankmas early this year with an American Idol prank. Caroline Bryan showed up...
If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music. Twinnie released the heart-breaking but relatable track “One Heart.” Speaking to the gut-wrenching feeling of unrequited love, Twinnie channels her exquisite storytelling into emotionally driven lyrics, calling out that “it only takes one heart to break two.”
Spring is underway, and Prime Video is refreshing your feed with all new Original content. This month Josh Brolin stars in thrilling Western Outer Range! Here’s what’s coming to Prime Video in April 2022. April 1. The Outlaws, Season 1 (2022) Luxe Listings Sydney, Season 2 (2022) Cast...
Chef George Duran shared three simple recipes with "GMA," a savory main, a sweet treat and something to sip -- each inspired by an Oscar-nominated film. California-Style Barbecue Chicken Pizza Pull-Apart Bread. Ingredients:. 1 large crusty loaf of bread. 1/2 stick unsalted butter, melted. 1/4 cup barbecue sauce. 1 cup...
Brought to you by A Moments Peace Salon and Day Spa. Spring is known for renewal and this renewal goes for your hair too! As we move out of the winter hair colors, the Bixie style haircuts and the endless variations of that famous 70’s shag cut, we enter into the fresh styles for Spring of 2022. Here are our top 5 favorites you can expect to trend!
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: March 28 – April 1, 2022. 1Suzanne Santo with The Sea. Friday,...
19TH ANNUAL SPRING OBSESSION: Rescheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9, Lake Crago Park, 525 Lake Crago Drive, Lakeland. Free. Plants, garden art, plant seminars, prize drawings, children's area and a Lakeland Rotary Club barbecue. Children's activities. Dog-friendly. Proceeds go to Polk County Schools "Know and Grow" program to teach technology skills and healthy eating for students. Presented by the Lakeland Rotary Club in cooperation with the Lakeland Parks & Recreation Department. 863-288-0064. https://www.springobsession.org/
The bloody mary is a classic cocktail for a boozy brunch, full of flavor and ideal as a hair-of-the-dog hangover cure or a fun way to get the day started. Although this spicy cocktail has its fans and its haters, those who love it appreciate its tangy, tomato-y deliciousness for a late morning treat. Here are the basic ingredients for a tasty bloody mary recipe.
THE DEPOT AND SPEAKEASY ROOM: 22060 U.S. 441, Micanopy, 591-0145. April 1: Whiskey Jones. April 2: Crooked Counsel. GREENHOUSE CHURCH: 11200 NW 39th Ave. April 5: Brandon Heath. HARDBACK CAFE: 920 NW Second St., 317-1997. April 1: Rex Dameron and Ceramicats. HEARTWOOD SOUNDSTAGE: 619 S. Main St., 258-8557. April 1:...
“THE PRODUCERS”: The plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all “little old ladies”) out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! The antics of Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom as they maneuver their way fecklessly through finding a show (the gloriously offensive “Springtime for Hitler”), hiring a director, raising the money and finally going to prison for their misdeeds is a lesson in broad comic construction. At the core of the insanely funny adventure is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends. Catch a show at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays plus 2 p.m. Sundays through April 10 at the Gainesville Community Playhouse, 4039 NW 16th Blvd. Tickets are $23 for general admission, $19 for seniors and $12 for students. For more information, to purchase tickets or to see more plays set for the season, visit gcplayhouse.org.
Lazy Sundays notwithstanding, the most important meal of the day isn't always the most inspiring to prepare. Maybe you're groggy from last night's impromptu binge of "Chef's Table" and can't summon the mental energy to put together a wholesome breakfast on the fly despite your fierce Michelin Star-induced hunger; maybe you forgot to go grocery shopping and are staring at an empty fridge; maybe you're out of coffee and simply can't function. Enter: Blue Apron, one of several subscription-based companies that intends to make it easier for people to make home-cooked meals by providing rotating kits complete with recipes and pre-measured ingredients.
