Nolensville, TN

WCS High Schools Present Mamma Mia

 1 day ago
The beloved characters of Mamma Mia! will take the stage at Nolensville High and Summit High beginning March 31. In the musical featuring the music of ABBA, Sophie Sheridan sets off on...

Education
Cumberland University to Host On-The-Spot Admissions Event

Cumberland University will host Stop, Drop, Enroll, an on-the-spot admissions event on Thursday, March 31. The event is an opportunity for incoming students to apply to the university, drop off their necessary application documents and learn what it takes to enroll at Cumberland. The Stop, Drop, Enroll event is designed...
Photo of the Day: March 28, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
