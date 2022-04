Kingsport, TN — In the Eastman Classic in Kingsport Unicoi Co. was facing Greeneville, Blue Devils have won this thing 7 times. However, the Greene Devils had reason to smile leading 2-0 they would tack on one more when this pitch gets away from the catcher to make it 3-0. In the same inning, Kaley […]

GREENEVILLE, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO