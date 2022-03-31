Tornado Watch for Floyd, Polk until 8 a.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been seven confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday. The seven are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton. The...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service confirmed another tornado touched down from the March 6 storms in Northeast Arkansas. NWS said Saturday an EF-1 tornado touched down around 6 p.m. March 6 in Randolph County, southeast of Dalton. Several small outbuildings were destroyed, shallow trees were uprooted,...
BIRMINGHAM (WBMA) — There were several radar-confirmed tornados to touch down in the state during Wednesday's line of storms including three in Central Alabama as of 12:10 a.m. Thursday. The first was in Bibb County which was moving northeast toward Shelby County around 10 p.m. The county EMA confirmed...
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A line of dangerous storms churned across southern Alabama and southern Mississippi Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The WKRG News 5 Weather Team tracked the destructive weather, including multiple likely tornadoes in Mobile County and Baldwin County. Here we’re tracking the damage from the severe weather event.
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - School districts and universities around the Pine Belt are preparing for incoming severe weather as Tuesday has been declared as a First Alert Weather Day. A strong weather system is expected to bring some heavy rain and possible tornadoes with strong winds to the area...
As much of Alabama braces for winter storms this weekend, state authorities urged motorists on Friday to use “extreme caution” on roadways. All of north Alabama is under a winter storm warning that takes effect 9 p.m. Friday, and up to four inches of snow is a possibility in the region.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Damage from possible tornadoes ripped across central Mississippi on Wednesday, March 30. The severe storms caused damage in many areas knocking down trees, power lines and damaging homes and businesses. Possible twin tornadoes moved through Hinds County Wednesday afternoon. The storm caused damage in downtown Jackson. A tweet from the Mississippi […]
Another round of snow is making its way into Oklahoma. The probability of snow, sleet and winter weather is high Friday in northern Oklahoma. The wave of weather is expected to come into the state during the early morning hours, and the peak of the snow should be between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday.
ROME, Ga. — A Georgia woman o-fish-ally holds a statewide record after going fishing in the Coosa River over the weekend. Rachel Harris from Adairsville was fishing near Rome on Saturday when she caught a longnose gar that weighed in at a whopping 31 lbs., 2 oz. It measured right at five feet long.
The National Weather Service and county agencies across North Alabama are starting to report downed trees and fallen power lines due to non-thunderstorm winds Wednesday. This list will be updated. Email photos or video of damage in your area to share@waaytv.com. Colbert County. Trees and power lines down at 6220...
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), two individuals have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday. One individual was injured after a falling tree limb struck them in the head in the Five Points area. The other person...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five separate tornadoes touched down across Alabama during severe weather Wednesday night. Preliminary findings by the National Weather Service indicate damage from three EF-1 tornados and two EF-2 tornados. Below is information on each tornado, provided by the NWS. EF-1 tornado, Pickens/western Tuscaloosa […]
Strong storms blew through Alabama overnight, leaving widespread damage but no reported life-threatening injuries. The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings on Wednesday, and there were several tornado debris signatures on radar with the storms. Damage, both from severe storms and strong non-thunderstorm winds, was reported...
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some business and schools in the Chattahoochee Valley will be delayed on Thursday, March 31. The altered schedules are a precaution because of potential severe weather. ALABAMA:. Chattahoochee Valley Community College: Opening at 10 a.m. Lee County Schools & offices: 2-hour delay. City of Phenix City...
BIRMINGHAM (WBMA) — TORNADO WARNING: A Tornado Warning has been issued for parts of Shelby County until 12:30 a.m. RADAR-CONFRMED TORNADOS: There have been three confirmed tornados to touch down in the state as of 12:10 a.m. One was in Bibb County which was moving northeast toward Shelby County....
Weather forecasters are urging Alabamians to be vigilant Wednesday, as a line of strong, straight-line winds will precede a storm system with tornadic potential. All but the southernmost portion of Alabama’s eastern half — including Etowah and surrounding counties — is under an enhanced alert for severe weather, the National Weather Service’s third-highest threat level.
Effective: 2022-03-16 13:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Polk; Sumter SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 47 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BREVARD DESOTO FLAGLER HARDEE HIGHLANDS INDIAN RIVER LAKE MARION OKEECHOBEE ORANGE OSCEOLA POLK PUTNAM SEMINOLE ST. LUCIE SUMTER VOLUSIA
Comments / 0