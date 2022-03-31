ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, AL

Tornado Watch for Floyd, Polk until 8 a.m.

wrganews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch 31, 2022–3:18 a.m. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 a.m. for Floyd, and...

www.wrganews.com

WLBT

7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been seven confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday. The seven are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kait 8

5th tornado confirmed in Northeast Arkansas

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The National Weather Service confirmed another tornado touched down from the March 6 storms in Northeast Arkansas. NWS said Saturday an EF-1 tornado touched down around 6 p.m. March 6 in Randolph County, southeast of Dalton. Several small outbuildings were destroyed, shallow trees were uprooted,...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
WKRG

Severe weather damage across south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A line of dangerous storms churned across southern Alabama and southern Mississippi Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The WKRG News 5 Weather Team tracked the destructive weather, including multiple likely tornadoes in Mobile County and Baldwin County. Here we’re tracking the damage from the severe weather event.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

PHOTOS: Possible tornadoes cause damage in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Damage from possible tornadoes ripped across central Mississippi on Wednesday, March 30. The severe storms caused damage in many areas knocking down trees, power lines and damaging homes and businesses. Possible twin tornadoes moved through Hinds County Wednesday afternoon. The storm caused damage in downtown Jackson. A tweet from the Mississippi […]
JACKSON, MS
KOCO

TIMELINE: Another round of snow coming into Oklahoma

Another round of snow is making its way into Oklahoma. The probability of snow, sleet and winter weather is high Friday in northern Oklahoma. The wave of weather is expected to come into the state during the early morning hours, and the peak of the snow should be between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WAAY-TV

Downed trees, power lines reported across North Alabama

The National Weather Service and county agencies across North Alabama are starting to report downed trees and fallen power lines due to non-thunderstorm winds Wednesday. This list will be updated. Email photos or video of damage in your area to share@waaytv.com. Colbert County. Trees and power lines down at 6220...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

2 injured in Madison County due to high winds

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), two individuals have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday. One individual was injured after a falling tree limb struck them in the head in the Five Points area. The other person...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

NWS confirms 5 tornadoes hit Alabama Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least five separate tornadoes touched down across Alabama during severe weather Wednesday night. Preliminary findings by the National Weather Service indicate damage from three EF-1 tornados and two EF-2 tornados. Below is information on each tornado, provided by the NWS. EF-1 tornado, Pickens/western Tuscaloosa […]
ALABAMA STATE
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 10:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Barrow; Bartow; Carroll; Catoosa; Chattooga; Cherokee; Clayton; Cobb; Coweta; Dade; Dawson; DeKalb; Douglas; Fannin; Fayette; Floyd; Forsyth; Gilmer; Gordon; Gwinnett; Hall; Haralson; Heard; Jackson; Lumpkin; Murray; North Fulton; Paulding; Pickens; Polk; South Fulton; Towns; Union; Walker; White; Whitfield FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rise above freezing through midday, therefore the Freeze Warning for north Georgia will be allowed to expire by 11 AM.
AL.com

Alabama storms leave widespread damage, minor injuries: ‘Now we prepare for the next system’

Strong storms blew through Alabama overnight, leaving widespread damage but no reported life-threatening injuries. The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings on Wednesday, and there were several tornado debris signatures on radar with the storms. Damage, both from severe storms and strong non-thunderstorm winds, was reported...
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

LIST: Delays due to inclement weather on March 31

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some business and schools in the Chattahoochee Valley will be delayed on Thursday, March 31. The altered schedules are a precaution because of potential severe weather. ALABAMA:. Chattahoochee Valley Community College: Opening at 10 a.m. Lee County Schools & offices: 2-hour delay. City of Phenix City...
COLUMBUS, GA
The Gadsden Times

Gadsden weather radar: Potential for tornadoes, hail, damaging winds Wednesday

Weather forecasters are urging Alabamians to be vigilant Wednesday, as a line of strong, straight-line winds will precede a storm system with tornadic potential. All but the southernmost portion of Alabama’s eastern half — including Etowah and surrounding counties — is under an enhanced alert for severe weather, the National Weather Service’s third-highest threat level.
GADSDEN, AL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Polk, Sumter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 13:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: DeSoto; Hardee; Highlands; Polk; Sumter SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 47 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS FL . FLORIDA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BREVARD DESOTO FLAGLER HARDEE HIGHLANDS INDIAN RIVER LAKE MARION OKEECHOBEE ORANGE OSCEOLA POLK PUTNAM SEMINOLE ST. LUCIE SUMTER VOLUSIA
DESOTO COUNTY, FL

